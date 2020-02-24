Tenemos 289 invitados conectado
EL Taninero volvió al triunfo
Lunes 24 de Febrero de 2020 14:28

Como local, Sarmiento se quedó con el triunfo ante AMAD de Goya, Corrientes 97 a 81 en una nueva jornada del Torneo Federal de Básquet. EL capitán del Taninero Alejandro Spalla marcó 25 puntos y obtuvo 9 rebotes mientras que también hubieron muy buenas producciones de Federico Aldama con 16 tantos y Carlos Benitez Gavilán.

