See AOC, Bernie Sanders Introduce the Strokes at Queens Concert

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders made a surprise onstage appearance Friday to introduce the Strokes prior to the band's concert at Queens, New York's Flushing Meadows.

With a crucial Election Day just over a month away, both New York-born politicians praised the Strokes' stance on issues before reminding the 40,000 or so fans in the crowd to vote.

â€œThe greatest city in the world is now welcoming the greatest rock band of our generation who have always been committed to a better future for all of us as we fight fascism and genocide, raise wages, and guarantee healthcare to everyone,â€ AOC told the crowd before bringing out the Vermont senator.

â€œWell, I'm gonna sing a few songs. No, you wouldn't want to hear that,â€ Sanders joked as he took the stage. â€œLook, I'm here tonight to thank the Strokes for not only being one of the great bands in the world, but â€” for years and years and coast to coast â€” for standing up for economic justice, fighting racism, understanding that healthcare is a human right, and understanding that we have all got to get out to vote to stand up to authoritarianism, and to win in November. And with that, it's my honor to introduce the Strokes.â€

Julian Casablancas then quipped upon taking the stage, â€œFab, would you quit making out with Bernie Sanders? We got a show.â€ The group then launched into â€œLonely in the Future.â€

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The Strokes previously headlined a â€œGet Out the Voteâ€ rally in support of Sanders in the New Hampshire primary in 2020 when the Vermont senator ran for the Democratic nomination. â€œWe are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot â€“ and fellow native New Yorker,â€ Casablancas said in a statement at the time.

â€œAs the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.â€