Casey Bloys Signs New Multiyear Deal to Continue Overseeing HBO Max and Paramount+ As He Assumes His New Role at Skydance

Having just been named to the hefty position of co-chair and chief content officer for Skydance DTC â€” overseeing both HBO Max and Paramount+, Casey Bloys is staying put. Variety has confirmed that Bloys â€” whose contract with HBO was set to expire next year â€” has signed on for a new multiyear extension.

Insiders say the new deal for Bloys comes as the exec wants to demonstrate his commitment to the new structure he's about to run at Skydance, and vice versa. News of Bloys' new deal came the same day that the new Skydance unveiled its corporate structure.

In announcing Bloys' expanded role overseeing HBO Max and Paramount+, Skydance noted that included â€œoriginal programming as well as strategy, operations, communications and performance across the company's streaming platforms.â€

Bloys had most recently signed a five-year deal in October 2022 than kept him with the company through most of 2027. Terms of his new deal were not revealed, only that it was a â€œmultiyearâ€ pact.

Besides Bloys, on the television front Skydance confirmed that JB Perrette (previously Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO and president of global streaming and games) would serve as co-chair and chief business officer of both Skydance TV and Skydance DTC, while George Cheeks (previously chair of TV media at Paramount Skydance) would serve as co-chair and chief content officer, Skydance TV.

News that Bloys (who previously served as CEO and chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max) would add Paramount+ to his stripes came last week after Paramount direct-to-consumer chair Cindy Holland told colleagues Tuesday that she would be leaving.

Meanwhile, more of the new structure under Bloys should be announced on Tuesday, as Skydance said it would reveal its new executive leadership team â€œwill be issued soon after close.â€

Bloys first joined HBO in 2004 and eventually became exec VP of HBO programming; he became president of HBO programming in 2016 and later added HBO Max to his oversight. Under his watch, HBO and HBO Max series have included â€œThe Pitt,â€ â€œA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,â€ â€œThe White Lotus,â€ â€œThe Last of Us,â€ â€œHouse of the Dragon,â€ â€œDTF St. Louis,â€ â€œThe Penguin,â€ â€œSuccession,â€ â€œChernobyl,â€ â€œBarry,â€ â€œGirls,â€ â€œVeep,â€ â€œInsecure,â€ â€œMare of Easttownâ€ and â€œBig Little Lies,â€ with â€œHarry Potter and the Philosopher's Stoneâ€ among shows in the pipeline.

The Ankler was first to report Bloys' deal renewal.