Watch Amanda Seyfrieds Joni Mitchell Cover Get Interrupted by Ghostface

Amanda Seyfried was recently paid a visit by Hollywood's favorite franchise psycho-killer.

On Tuesday, Seyfried shared an Instagram video of herself performing Joni Mitchell's â€œA Case of Youâ€ from what appears to be the comfort of her home. As Seyfried sings the verse, â€œI met a woman/She had a mouth like yours/She knew your life/She knew your devils and your deeds,â€ a blonde Ghostface creeps up from behind. Naturally, when the actress gets to the line, â€œAnd she said, â€˜Go to him, stay with him if you can/Oh, but be prepared to bleed,’â€ she catches Ghostface from the corner of her eye and lets out a scream before her inevitable end.

The playful video arrives months after Seyfried shared that she had learned to play the entirety of Joni Mitchell's 1971 masterpiece, Blue, while prepping for a since-shelved project about the iconic singer-songwriter. Seyfried was slated to play Mitchell in the biopic about the singer and Elliot Roberts, Mitchell's manager and co-founder of Asylum Records. â€œThe day that I finished learning the last song on the album, â€˜[The Last Time I Saw] Richard', I fucking wept,â€ Seyfried told GQ in an interview. â€œI felt like a bona fide musician, like I belong here.â€

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To prepare for the role, Seyfried said she met Mitchell at her home in Los Angeles, where the folk icon shared stories from her life and the two listened to Blue together. Although the Mitchell film Seyfried was attached to was nixed, director Cameron Crowe is behind another project, in whichÂ Meryl Streep is set to star as Mitchell in the later years of her life.Â Â

And while the biopic was shelved, Seyfried may have a shot at starring in Scream 8 if it ends up happening.