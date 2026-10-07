Jack White Slams Trump Over Comment That Iran Take Out L.A., San Diego: Worst American of All Time

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Iran could â€œtake outâ€ Los Angeles and San Diego during a rally speech Monday night in Nebraska, musician Jack White posted a message for Trump supporters living in the regions.

â€œHey republicans and conservatives that live in L.A. and San Diego; how do you feel about your Fuhrer recommending that the cities you live in get attacked?â€ White wrote in a social media post Tuesday. â€œLet me take a wild guess: it was a joke, owning the libs, insert cult rhetoric here, etc. The allegiance these people have to this corrupt felon is so laughable and ignorant.â€

Trump's remarks garnered swift backlash from leaders of the blue state that has been a target of his administration. During his Nebraska speech, Trump insisted that soaring costs are â€œa small price to payâ€ to ensure Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon. He added, â€œThey could take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.â€

The president's Rapid Response X account responded to the fierce criticism the next morning and claimed Trump â€œwas saying the U.S. is fighting to STOP Iran from having the ability to take out LA and San Diego with a nuclear weapon â€” which they would if they had the chance.â€

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In White's post, however, the singer said that Trump had â€œrecommended that two major cities in our country be bombed because they don't give total allegiance to his ego.â€ He continued, â€œFalse flag incoming anyone? Just wait till next month when he begins enacting illegal measures to not allow democracy at the polls to prevail when the right lose badly in the mid term elections. I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Worst American of All Time.â€

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was among the wave of lawmakers emphasizing that Trump's words during the campaign rally were to be taken seriously. â€œAfter sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should â€˜take out' Los Angeles and San Diego,â€ wrote Newsom. â€œHe is deranged and dangerous.â€