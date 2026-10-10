Ashnikko Covers Gwen Stefanis What You Waiting For? for Like A Version

Ashnikko has made her Like A Version debut on triple j, taking on Gwen Stefani's 2004 solo hit â€œWhat You Waiting For?â€

Performing in the triple j studio while on her Australian tour, Ashnikko brought a full backing band â€” including a harpist â€” for a theatrical, electropop-leaning take that stayed largely faithful to Stefani's original while adding her own flair. For her own song, she performed â€œSticky Fingers.â€

The cover was a personal choice. Ashnikko described â€œWhat You Waiting For?â€ as â€œthe song of my childhoodâ€ and the track that inspired her to pursue music, crediting Stefani's debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. as a formative influence on her own artistry. In the accompanying interview with hosts Abby Butler and Tyrone Pynor, she also chatted about bird watching and the importance of choreography to her performances.

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â€œWhat You Waiting For?â€ was the lead single from Stefani's 2004 debut solo album and reached No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Love. Angel. Music. Baby. peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, spawning the hits â€œHollaback Girlâ€ â€” Stefani's first Hot 100 No. 1 â€” and â€œRich Girl.â€ Stefani is also a four-time Grammy winner and the longtime frontwoman of No Doubt.

American artist Ashnikko broke through in 2019 with â€œStupid,â€ a viral TikTok hit that reached No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified platinum. Her 2023 debut album Weedkiller reached the Billboard 200, and she has built a devoted following with her genre-blurring blend of hyperpop, rap and alternative. The Like A Version appearance adds to a long line of memorable covers from the triple j segment, which has become an Australian institution.