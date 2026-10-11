Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and More Celebs You Forgot Guest-Starred on 30 Rock

Good god, Lemon! It's been 20 years since 30 Rock premiered.

Debuting Oct. 11, 2006, the show was created by and starred Tina Fey. Loosely inspired from her days at Saturday Night Live, the sitcom followed her character Liz Lemon as she served as head writer of sketch-comedy series TGSâ€”led by unpredictable actor Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan)â€” while dealing with the demands of NBC executive Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin).

Also featuring Jane Krakowski as TGS cast member Jenna Maroney and Jack McBrayer as NBC page Kenneth Parcell, the show ran for seven seasons before it ended in 2007.

While the series was beloved by fans and racked up 16 Emmy nominations, it had lower viewership figures than other popular sitcoms like Friends or Home Improvement. Â Â

“Though we are grateful for the affection 30 Rock has received from critics and hipsters, we were actually trying to make a hit show,” Fey admitted in her 2011 book Bossypants. “We weren't trying to make a low-rated critical darling that snarled in the face of conventionality. We were trying to make Home Improvement and we did it wrong.”

As she put it, “You know those scientists who were developing a blood-pressure medicine and they accidentally invented Viagra? We were trying to make Viagra and we ended up with blood-pressure medicine.â€