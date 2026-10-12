Watch The Voice Singers Connor Closs & Cal Cook Have a Fierce Falsetto-Off to Sombrs Homewrecker

What's better than a killer cover of sombrâ€˜s Billboard Hot 100 No. 15 hit â€œHomewrecker?â€ Two killer covers. In an exclusive Billboard preview of tonight's (Oct. 12) kick-off of the Battle Round episodes of The Voice, Salt Lake City native Cal Cook and New Jersey's Connor Closs go head-to-head in a duel over which Team Adam member can nail the song's tricky vocals and advance to the next round.

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After Cook sets things up with the song's intro falsetto ad libs, Closs gets the first word(s), confidently singing, â€œYou hit like a drunk cigarette/ The feelin' amplified/ By sayin' things we never meant.â€ Then Cook, rocking brown leather pants and a matching suede jacket, slips in with his equally impressive, crisp vocals, with the two men amiably circling each other as the judges bop their heads to the Prince-like jam, with Kelly Clarkson letting out an excited â€œwow!â€ when one of Closs' high notes gets the studio audience's attention.

All the while, coach Adam Levine looks on with a contented grin on his face, confident that either one of the singers could potentially land him his fifth win on the show, getting him a bit closer to frenemy and former panelist Blake Shelton's record nine wins.

â€œLet's go!â€ Levine yells at the end of the performance, with Clarkson clapping up the duo's â€œgreat energyâ€ and praising Cook for climbing into the rafters and then dropping down into his chest voice with no hiccups. â€œI was like, â€˜where are you breathing Celine?',â€ Clarkson jokes while also praising Closs' runs and the ear candy â€œroundnessâ€ of his tone.

Coach Riley Green says they sound so good together they could already be a vocal duo, while Queen Latifah also praises Closs' runs and Cook's instantly grabby vocals. Levine is last, praising the â€œunbelievably great jobâ€ they did finding their breath on the tricky song and generously giving each other vocal opportunities.

Watch the show tonight to find out who Levine sends through to the next round and watch Closs and Cook's â€œHomewreckerâ€ battle below.