Teen Moms Amber Portwood Says New Boyfriend Is Her Anchor Amid Mental Health Journey 

After their romance ended in 2018, the pair decided to give their relationship a second chance. While celebrating her 28th birthday, Cheyenne confirmed on Instagram that she was back with Zach.Â In May 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Ace, and got married in September 2022.Â

“We spent the past two years knocking things off our list,” Cheyenne told E! News in 2024. “We wanted to have a baby, we had Ace. WeÂ wanted to get married, we had our wedding. We wanted to buy a house, we bought our house.”

And now, she continued, “I don’t want to do anything. I don’t want to set a goal. I want to sit down. I want to be really still.Â My goal is to be still and just to be happy with where we’re at. And just to like each other. That’s it. I want nothing else.”

Well…maybe a little something. Cheyenne announced she was expecting her third child on a May 2025 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.Â

“We definitely kind of teetered back and forth on wanting a baby,” Zach told Us Weekly ahead of welcoming son Saint in December 2025. “I wanted one, and then she went through the phase of wanting one, and I wasn't on the same page as her, but then we kind of came to the same chapter, and we tried to make it work.”