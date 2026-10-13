Pitch Music & Arts Returns for 10th-Anniversary Edition in 2027

Pitch Music & Arts will celebrate its 10th edition in 2027, returning to the foothills of Gariwerd (the Grampians) in Victoria, Australia, from March 5-9 for a milestone chapter.

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The electronic and arts festival, run by Untitled Group, launched its 2027 campaign with a teaser video framed around a time capsule, cutting through archival footage from past editions. Organizers have promised an anniversary edition that nods to the festival's earlier years â€” including references to its very first 2017 event â€” while teasing â€œboundary-pushing surprises.â€

â€œReaching our tenth edition is an incredibly meaningful milestone for us,â€ Untitled Group co-founder and managing partner Filippo Palermo said in a statement. â€œPitch began with a clear vision for bringing music, art and community together and has grown and evolved year after year, shaped just as much by the people who return as the festival itself.â€

A lineup has not yet been announced. The 2027 program will again unfold across three custom-built stages â€” the brutalist-inspired Pitch One, the Funktion-One-equipped Resident Advisor Stage and the dual-level Pitch Black, modeled on Berlin's underground clubs and historic amphitheaters. The Rock Pool, introduced in 2026 as a space to cool off, returns alongside the Pitch Pavilion for ambient sets and wellbeing programming, with Anna Nalpantidis back for a second year as arts curator.

The milestone arrives at a precarious time for Australia's festival sector, which has seen a wave of cancellations and closures in recent years amid rising costs and softening ticket sales. Pitch has been a relative bright spot: it was recently named one of only a handful of Australian-owned festivals to appear in a global fan-voted rankings list, alongside Untitled Group's own Beyond the Valley. Passes for the 2027 edition will be available in two, three- and four-day options, with presale registration now open.

PITCH MUSIC & ARTS 2027

March 5-9 â€” Moyston, VIC â€” The Grampians (Gariwerd)