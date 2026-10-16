Zach Bryan Links Up With Lana Del Rey for Delicate Duet Lies

Zach Bryanâ€˜s new EP Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs TourÂ is here, and that includes â€œLies,â€ his highly-anticipated duet with Lana Del Rey.

The track opens with piano and a sparkling string arrangement while Bryan takes the first verse. After Del Rey's laugh is heard faintly in the background, she takes a later verse, before they harmonize together. Like the rest of the EP, â€œLiesâ€ was cut at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound in Nashville, and produced by Bryan, Jamie McLaughlin, and Eddie Spear.

Del Rey posted about the collaboration on Instagram last month, paired with the caption â€œWhale, we finally got our song done. And that's no lie,â€ hinting at the title. Bryan has a history of successful collaborations, from Bruce Springsteen to Kacey Musgraves. â€œI Remember Everything,â€ his 2023 duet with Musgraves, was nominated for two Grammys (Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance) and landed at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 (the first Number One hit for both parties).

Bryan's Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour also features â€œPlainsmanâ€ with Turnpike Troubadours. The EP follows his massive 25-track album With Heaven on Top, released at the start of the year. He recently announced a 23-date stadium tour for next year in North America and Australia. John Fogerty, rising singer-songwriter Emma Ogier, and others are slated to open on select dates.

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Meanwhile, Del Rey's fans are anxiously waiting for her new album Stove, the follow-up to 2023's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (the record was initially scheduled for May 2025, before she formally postponed it). Since then, she's released the fantastic single â€œWhite Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,â€ and revealed Stove will be released alongside a â€œbeautiful secondary album.â€

â€œThank you for waiting,â€ she wrote. â€œIt certainly is two of my most beautiful pieces of work, rooted in what I thought would be made out of growth and joy, but was peppered with a secondary compilation of songs that sprouted from doubt, hopefulness, and the understanding that new beginnings truly mean starting completely fresh and over. When life decides to send you down another river, it's really not your choice, and it's truly an adventure of its own.â€