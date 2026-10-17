Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by 2026s Most Viral Pop Culture Moments

Are you ready for the spookiest holiday of the year? Don’t worry, we won’t judge if not. In fact, we’re here to help!

This year's most memorable costumes happen to be references to pop culture’s most iconic moments of 2026. We’re celebrating our favorite stars by recreating some of the year’s bestâ€”and craziestâ€”stories. For example, Jordyn Woods made headlines with her lucky purse, which is easy to pay homage to with Knicks gear and an orange handbag.Â

Film fans have “Freaky Nikki’s” unhinged transformation in Obsessionâ€”complete with the top she wore onscreen and an official costume kit with scene-stealing props. Music fans have plenty of fun options to get inspired by, like Olivia Rodrigo‘s Daisy Chain Fields music festival or Zara Larsson‘s fairy-to-mermaid fantasy from her new â€œBlue Moonâ€ music video.Â

RosalÃ­a fans can easily recreate her character’s look from Euphoria with a DIY bedazzled neck brace. Or, for something more recognizable, everybody watched Toni Brattin‘s viral wig fiasco, which can easily be re-created with a short wig and “blowout sale” signage.

Ahead, our editors compiled the funniest and most relevant celebrity moments of the year. We got creative to lower the risk of someone else showing up in your same costume. And if the party’s costume contest awards points based on creativity and recognizability, these could earn you first place.

Pick the one that best fits your pop-culture obsessions, then let the details do the explaining.