Yellowjackets Season 4 Trailer: The Wilderness Survivors Return Home

â€œYellowjacketsâ€ is back â€” and the survivors have made it out of the wilderness.

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer for â€œYellowjacketsâ€ Season 4. The psychological horror returns to the streamer for the final time on Nov. 20.

So far, â€œYellowjacketsâ€ has chronicled the saga of an all-girls high school soccer team that becomes stranded in the woods after their plane crashes, and â€œtheir descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.â€

Now, after 19 months and a number of brutal deaths, the girls have been rescued and are adjusting to life back in New Jersey. â€œAs the survivors race to bury their sins before rescue arrives and an old flame roars back into town with plans of her own, turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting,â€ reads the fourth season's official description.

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie NÃ©lisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess and Hilary Swank are all back for Season 4. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, DulÃ© Hill and more.

â€œYellowjacketsâ€ is executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television.

All previous seasons of â€œYellowjacketsâ€ are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+

See the full teaser below: