Eminem Defends Kid Rock Collaboration: Not About Choosing Sides

Eminem has defended his decision to collaborate with longtime friend Kid Rock, after their new team-up drew backlash from some fans over the two artists' opposing politics.

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The rapper appears on â€œHeal My Faith,â€ a track from Kid Rock's new faith-based album Halfway 2 Jesus, released Friday (Oct. 17). Hours after the album arrived, Eminem addressed the pairing on social media. â€œNot about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend,â€ he wrote. â€œPraying for all of us.â€

The collaboration had surprised some of Eminem's fans given the two Detroit artists' well-documented political differences: Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris at a 2024 Detroit rally and has criticized Donald Trump on tracks including â€œCampaign Speech,â€ while Kid Rock is among Trump's most prominent supporters in music. Eminem addresses that divide directly in his verse. â€œFrom shock rap to the rock rap, my homie and me / He is my brother, not my political enemy,â€ he raps, before calling for unity across party and religious lines.

Kid Rock, who has been friends with Eminem for roughly four decades, spoke about the collaboration in an interview with Billboard. â€œI really didn't want to drag him into my political world,â€ he said, adding that the two discuss politics â€œa little bit, not a ton.â€ He described the album as being â€œabout forgiveness and second chancesâ€ and an attempt to â€œheal some of the division in our country.â€ Kid Rock also noted that Eminem was initially announced for a different track, â€œ7 Sins,â€ before the two decided to keep their collaboration to a single song; that slot ultimately went to Lil Wayne.

The two have a long history together. Eminem featured on Kid Rock's 1998 song â€œFâ€” Offâ€ from Devil Without a Cause, and Kid Rock appeared in the video for Eminem's 2013 single â€œBerzerk.â€ Both rank among the best-selling artists in Billboard history â€” Eminem has notched 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and five No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, while Kid Rock broke through with his diamond-certified 1998 breakthrough Devil Without a Cause and scored a Hot 100 top 10 with â€œAll Summer Long.â€