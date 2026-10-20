Cardi Bs Tiny Desk Performance Is a Masterclass in Excellence

If you haven't witnessed Cardi Bâ€˜s explosive Tiny Desk performance, do yourself a favor, turn the volume way up, and hit play.

The Grammy-winning rapper's stop at NPR's Music office drew a massive crowd, according to the publication. And those who got to watch the live show of Cardi with her band, which delivered a sumptuous rock and jazz-tinged take on her tracks, can consider themselves among the lucky few.

In a video premiered on Monday, Cardi took over Tiny Desk and brought an eight-song masterclass in breath control, joy, and showmanship. The Bronx-repping rapper wasted no time and broke out a dramatic rendition of â€œHelloâ€ from her long-awaited second studio album, Am I the Drama? She followed up with its album single â€œErrTimeâ€ before pausing for a quick water break and slipping into â€œMan of Your Wordâ€ (which sees her wave a a bittersweet goodbye to her ex-husband Offset). The performance's poignancy was underlined by background vocals from singers Tiffany Stevens and Ebony Franklin.

Cardi then performed hits from her groundbreaking debut, Invasion of Privacy, and dropped fan favorites â€œBe Carefulâ€ and â€œBodak Yellow.â€ In between, she weaved back to her second LP with â€œUpâ€ (itself an unrelenting lesson in alliteration) and the solo release â€œAh Ha.â€

Toward the end of the just-under 19-minute set, Cardi injected her signature quips â€” observing the absence of Maryland crab cakes in her rider and how her choice of latex pants had her sweating in the summer heat.

Alongside Cardi, Stevens, and Franklin, her band â€” consisting of Adam Blackstone on bass and keys, DJ Ray G, keyboardist Eugene Roberts, guitarist Clayton Sears, drummer Cedric Thompson, Kenneth Whalum on sax, and Melvin Jones wielding the trumpet â€”Â closed down the remarkable set with â€œI Like It Like Thatâ€ â€” 2018's reigning song of the summer.

Trending Stories

Watch and repeat the full performance below:

Cardi releasedÂ Am I the Drama? in 2025, seven long years after her debut album,Â Invasion of Privacy. Her latest LP featuredÂ guest appearancesÂ by Cash Cobain, Tyla, Selena Gomez, Janet Jackson, and Lizzo. The rap superstar followed up its release with her first headlining arena run, dubbed theÂ Little Miss Drama Tour, which began in February and concluded in April last year.