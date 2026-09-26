New study reveals the estate-planning choices that are likely to pit heirs against each other

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Trusts are designed to keep wealth out the public eye, and inheritance battles usually happen behind closed doors. But a first-of-its-kind study of hundreds of contested trust cases offers a rare look at the circumstances that can send heirs to court.

One of the biggest pitfalls for handing down wealth is choosing one child to control a family trust when siblings or other relatives would also benefit, according to the analysis of 640 trust disputes, published in the Washington University Law Review earlier this month.

Christopher Ryan, one of the study’s authors and a professor at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, described this specific trust setup as “an important recipe for conflict.”

“That arrangement could combine ordinary sibling rivalry with a genuine power imbalance,” he told CNBC via email. For instance, he added, giving one child privileges such as discretion over trust distributions can deepen preexisting feelings among siblings that a parent played favorites.

The study identified contested trust disputes by examining thousands of civil filings that were scheduled to come before San Francisco Superior Court between 2014 and 2020. Ryan co-authored the study with Reid Weisbord and David Horton, law professors at Rutgers Law School and University of California, Davis, School of Law, respectively.

Nearly a quarter of the reviewed disputes involved a descendant beneficiary suing another descendant beneficiary who was also a trustee. Many of the petitioners were siblings â€” whether through blood or marriage â€” though some may have been grandchildren, noted Horton.

Nearly all of the petitions involved revocable trusts, a common tool to allow a successor trustee to manage the settlor’s property long after their death.

While trusts are often used to avoid the time and expense of probate, they can draw families into costly disputes that span months or years. The average case, including filings that were settled, lasted 481 days.