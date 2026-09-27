Funflation is on the rise as hobbies get pricier, but consumers keep spending anyway

It’s getting more expensive to have fun in America, but consumers are splurging anyway, seeking out experiences ranging from outdoor activities to video games.

The Bank of America’s latest analysis suggested that “funflation” â€” the increased cost of fun â€” may be rising, but consumers aren’t cutting back.

In fact, spending on hobbies, which ranges from arts and crafts and hobby shops to retailers selling skiing, hiking, camping, or scuba diving gear, grew 7.9% in August 2026, year on year, per the bank.

This was double the growth of actual transactions, which were up 3.4%, meaning consumers are making more hobby purchases overall, as well as spending more on those hobbies.

“Funflation is the escalating cost of leisure activities, which is seen across prices from gas for weekend cars to ice creams on holiday,” John Gathergood, an economics professor at the University of Nottingham in the U.K., told CNBC.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index data found that the recreation index, which includes video and audio, pets and pet services, sporting goods, photography and recreational reading, rose 2.7% in the 12 months through August.

Meanwhile, sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores rose 10.7% in the 12 months through August, outpacing the 6% increase in total U.S. retail and food-services sales over the same period, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade Report.

“When prices rise, consumers might substitute between activities,” Gathergood said. “More hobbies at home might replace holidays away. More food made at home might replace eating out. So, people may be spending more on hobbies, but are spending less on other activities the hobbies are replacing.”