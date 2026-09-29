Treasury yields rise as march to multiyear highs continues

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as pressure on global government bonds resumed, amid higher oil prices and inflation fears.

The 10-year U.S. TreasuryÂ note yield â€”the key benchmark for mortgage borrowing, auto loans and credit card debt â€”Â was up more than 5 basis points at 5.234%.

The longer-datedÂ 30-year Treasury bondÂ yield, which is more sensitive to geopolitical risks, was 5 basis points higher at 5.552%.

TheÂ 2-year Treasury noteÂ yield, which tends to react in line with short-term Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, moved up by more than 6 basis points to 4.926%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.