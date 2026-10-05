Lucids Q3 deliveries fall 6.7% as EV maker cuts production to align with demand

Brand new Lucid electric cars sit parked in front of a Lucid Studio showroom in San Francisco on May 24, 2024.

Lucid Group reported a 6.7% decrease in year-over-year vehicle deliveries during the third quarter, after the embattled all-electric vehicle maker cut production to better align with slower customer demand.

The U.S. automaker, which is heavily backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, on Monday said it delivered 3,806 EVs and produced 2,954 vehicles from July through September. Those results compare to deliveries of 4,078 units on production of 3,891 vehicles a year earlier.

Deliveries of Lucid vehicles are 3.4% higher through the third quarter than a year earlier. Production has climbed 33%, as Lucid ramped up vehicle production through early this year.

Lucid’s highest quarterly production of nearly 7,900 units occurred during the fourth quarter of last year, followed by 5,500 during the first quarter of this year.