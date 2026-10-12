Oil falls after Trump declares energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

This photo shows a general view of fuel tanks at the fuel depot near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sept. 19, 2026.

Oil prices fell Monday on optimism about improved supplies after President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine will not be targeting each other’s energy facilities, while Iran reached out to Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks against the kingdom.

Futures for international benchmark Brent crude for December delivery dropped 0.77% to $103.91 a barrel. U.S.Â West Texas IntermediateÂ futures Â for November declined 1.26% to $90.69 per barrel.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump said in a social media statement Sunday stateside.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post that “Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well.”

Prospects of more Russian energy hitting markets after a deal with the U.S. have also risen after Trump said Friday that Moscow will supply more than 4 million tons of diesel to the global market under a deal he struck with Putin during a phone call.