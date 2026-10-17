JetBlues new domestic first class, BlueFirst, is now on sale

JetBlue ‘s new domestic first class, BlueFirst, is now available for booking on flights across more than 30 routes, the airline said Thursday.

This option will be available on domestic flights that are not currently served by the airline’s lie-flat Mint business class, which it offers on longer flights. It’s part of an overhaul of the carrier’s fare options, which will include basic options that don’t come with things like seat assignments, a standard option, and a “flex” option, which is refundable and more easily changed.

The new first-class section comes as JetBlue seeks to return to steady profitability by growing its higher-priced offerings amid strong demand for more expensive and roomier seats.

The first flight with BlueFirst seats will be on Dec. 8, between Boston and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, followed by routes between Fort Lauderdale and New York’s LaGuardia Airport, with additional flights being rolled out in the following weeks and months.

JetBlue is offering some introductory fares for BlueFirst seats for select flights, including a $299 flight from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, a $249 option from New York to Fort Lauderdale and a $299 option from New York to Liberia, Costa Rica.

The first-class tickets will offer seats that recline up to 5 inches and have up to 7 inches more legroom than Main seats, JetBlue said. Other perks include Bluetooth-connected seatback screens, food and beverage options, Group 1 boarding and expedited security.

Within the BlueFirst class, there are three tiered fare options:

BlueFirst Base, a lower-cost option, includes one checked bag, priority check-in and security, and Group 1 boarding. Seat selection is free within 24 hours of departure, but there are fees for changes and cancellations.

BlueFirst includes two checked bags, free seat selection, and no change or cancellation fees.

BlueFirst Flex has the same perks as BlueFirst and additionally offers refunds if you cancel your flight ahead of the departure, with no fees for same-day switches or standby.

“We designed BlueFirst to deliver a more accessible first-class experience that combines the thoughtful hospitality and service customers expect from JetBlue with exceptional value and comfort. We’re excited that customers can now start making BlueFirst part of their travel plans,” JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a news release.