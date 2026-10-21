Witkoff calls Putin a humanitarian at Russia peace talks without Ukraine

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “humanitarian” on Wednesday, at talks in St. Petersburg about ending the war in Ukraine.

In a video posted to social media, Witkoff thanked Putin for describing President Donald Trump as a “humanitarian” and added: “You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that, I commend you, and I thank you again.”

The talks began a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that any negotiations over his country’s future must include Kyiv.

Speaking alongside the leaders of Finland and Norway in Oslo late Tuesday, Zelenskyy said discussions with U.S. officials had been constructive and that Washington had reaffirmed its commitment to providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

But he stressed that any agreement concerning Ukraine’s future would be acceptable only if Kyiv had a seat at the negotiating table.

“It can be acceptable only when we are at the table of negotiations,” he said, adding that he had discussed the reported proposal of a trilateral meeting between the U.S., China, and Russia to negotiate an end to the nearly five-year full-scale war. “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he said.