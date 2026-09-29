Nations League results: Italy thrash Turkey as France win late in Belgium

New Italy head coach Roberto Mancini earned the first win of his second spell in charge with the help of three first-half goals by the Azzurri against Turkey on Nations League Matchday 2 in Bursa.

The 4-1 victory gave Mancini's side their first points of their campaign following their 2-0 home defeat on Friday to Belgium, who were also in action on Monday.

New Red Devils head coach Mark van Bommel suffered a late defeat to France, who remained perfect under new boss Zinedine Zidane following their 1-0 win in Turkey four days earlier.

There were also six matches elsewhere across Europe in the competition, including a goal for Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres as Sweden won.

Turkey vs Italy: Flying start helps visitors win



UEFA Nations League,

League A â€“ 2 UEFA Nations League,

TÃ¼rkiye

TUR

Italy

ITA Venue

Bursa BÃ¼yÃ¼kÅŸehir Stadyumu Referee

Michael Oliver Baris Alper Yilmaz 47â€² Alessandro Bastoni 9â€²

Davide Frattesi 22â€²

Michael Kayode 27â€²

Pio Esposito 50â€²

Alessandro Bastoni's strike from Matteo Ruggeri's corner, Davide Frattesi's tap-in and Michael Kayode's drive put Italy 3-0 ahead after 28 minutes and Turkey firmly on course for consecutive defeats following that loss against Les Bleus.

Baris Alper Yilmaz pulled one back with an arrowed finish but Italy restored their three-goal cushion soon afterwards, Pio Esposito nodding in after Sandro Tonali had shot against a post.

â€œWe had a really good approach on a difficult pitch that was muddy,â€ Mancini told Sky Sport Italia, describing himself as â€œsatisfiedâ€.

â€œI am very happy for these lads, as they deserve it.â€

Belgium vs France: Olise goal gives Zidane win



UEFA Nations League,

League A â€“ 2 UEFA Nations League,

Belgium

BEL

France

FRA Venue

Roi Baudouin Referee

Rade Obrenovic Michael Olise 88â€²

Bayern Munich wideman Michael Olise settled an absorbing contest in sensational style in the 88th minute, bringing the ball down inside his own half 11 minutes after coming on and charging to the edge of Belgium's penalty area before unleashing a precise winner.

Paris Saint-Germain and France winger Desire Doue went closest during the first half, firing a shot against the crossbar following a flourish of superb footwork inside the box to evade a clutch of markers.

â€œWe were brave,â€ Zidane told TF1. â€œWe were not afraid to get into the opposition half, even if we dropped the tempo a bit in the second half.

â€œWe dominated over the course of the match and fully deserved it.â€

Nations League results: September 28 2026

Elsewhere in the Nations League on Monday, Northern Ireland drew 0-0 at home to Hungary in one of four matches in Group B.

Benjamin Nygren put Sweden ahead in Solna, where Sebastian Szymanski drew Poland level by half-time before second-half goals from Yasin Ayari and Gyokeres gave the hosts a 3-1 victory.

Georgia and Ukraine shared a 0-0 draw in Tbilisi and there were six goals in Bucharest, where Armin Gigovic and Tarik

Muharemovic put Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 ahead inside the first 20 minutes against Romania.

Daniel Birligea replied but Haris Tabakovic and Ermin Mahmic gave the visitors a 4-1 lead, although Alexandru Cicaldau pulled one back.

In Group C, Montenegro prevailed in a five-goal thriller against Armenia in Yerevan, where Erik Piloyan's own goal gave the visitors the lead.

Artur Serobyan equalised and Nikola Krstovic restored Montenegro's advantage at half-time. Eduard Spertsyan then equalised during the second half and Aleksa Latkovic scored the 89th-minute winner.

Cyprus visited Latvia and had all five attempts on target between the teams but were held to a 0-0 draw.

UEFA Nations League tables

Here's how the tables look after Monday's action as Matchday 2 continues.

League A â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

France 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 6 W

W 2

Belgium 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3 L

W 3

Italy 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 W

L 4

TÃ¼rkiye 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League A â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Greece 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 W

W 2

Netherlands 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 W

D 3

Germany 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L

D 4

Serbia 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League A â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Spain 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 2

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 3

England 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4

Czechia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League A â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 W

W 2

Norway 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L

W 3

Denmark 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 W

L 4

Wales 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 W 2

Slovenia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3

Scotland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4

FYR Macedonia 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Ukraine 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 D

W 2

Northern Ireland 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 D

W 3

Hungary 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D

L 4

Georgia 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Austria 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6 W

W 2

Kosovo 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 L

W 3

Rep. Of Ireland 2 1 0 1 3 1 2 3 W

L 4

Israel 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 L

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League B â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Sweden 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 W

W 2

Bosnia & Herzegovina 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 W

D 3

Poland 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 L

D 4

Romania 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation League C â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Finland 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 W 2

Albania 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W 3

Belarus 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 4

San Marino 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League C â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Montenegro 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 W

W 2

Armenia 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 L

W 3

Cyprus 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D

L 4

Latvia 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League C â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W 2

Kazakhstan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3

Faroe Islands 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4

Moldova 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League C â€“ Group D # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Luxembourg 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 2

Estonia 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4

Bulgaria 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Position 4 : Possible Degraded League D â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Malta 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 2

Gibraltar 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3

Andorra 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D

L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs League D â€“ Group B # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Lithuania 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 D

W 2

Azerbaijan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3

Liechtenstein 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Position 1 : Promotion

Position 2 : Promotion Play-offs

Nations League fixtures

Here's how Tuesday's fixtures look.