Croatia 0-7 England: Rampant Three Lions see off familiar foe in style



UEFA Nations League,

League A â€“ 3 UEFA Nations League,

Croatia

CRO

England

ENG Venue

Stadion Rujevica Referee

Sven Jablonski Harry Kane 8â€²

Jude Bellingham 21â€²

Anthony Gordon 39â€²

Bukayo Saka 45â€²

Harry Kane 53â€²

Bukayo Saka 68â€²

Morgan Rogers 87â€²

England inflicted on Croatia their heaviest ever defeat as Thomas Tuchel's side hit their old rivals for seven in Rijeka.

The Three Lions have something of a chequered history against their hosts, but there was a gulf in class here as Tuchel's men produced a ruthless performance in their third UEFA Nations League match.

Both Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka netted braces, while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also helped themselves to goals.

On an evening on which everything seemed to go right for England, Tuchel's side set out their stall early, racing into a two-goal lead before adding a further five goals without reply to give an already impressive scoreline additional sheen.

The result leaves the Three Lions second in the group, level on points with Spain but having played one game more.





Croatia





England







England dominant from the start

The first sight of goal fell England's way, with Gordon testing Dominik Livakovic in the Croatia goal from a tight angle.

Just minutes later, a wayward pass from Josko Gvardiol saw England eventually work the ball to Bellingham who expertly found Kane in the box.

The England captain took on touch before arrowing a strike high into the net to give the Three Lions an early lead.

Gordon raced clear soon after but Livakovic was again equal to the Barcelona man's effort, with Tuchel's men firmly on top.

The dominance continued and the pressure was soon rewarded with a second goal when Gordon did well to take down Saka's deep cross.

Oozing confidence, Gordon rifled a low cross across the six-yard box, where Bellingham was on hand to steer the ball into the far corner.

The one-way traffic continued as Gordon forced another save from Livakovic before the former Newcastle man did get his name on the scoresheet, heading in from Jarell Quansah's whipped delivery.

Due to fan disruption in a previous game against France, the game was being played behind closed doors, save for 100 travelling England fans and a few thousand local young pupils.

But it was the Croatian contingent on the pitch that seemed to be getting a schooling â€“ a miserable first half summed up by Mateo Kovacic somehow blasting wide with the goal at his mercy after rounding Jordan Pickford.

To compound matters for the hosts, at the other end Bellingham crossed from the left and Saka duly converted to make it four before the break.

More of the same after half-time

It was a similar story after the restart, with Kane adding a fifth on 53 minutes after sliding to meet Elliot Anderson's teasing cross.

Bellingham squandered a chance for a sixth, but the next goal would eventually go England's way, with Saka helping himself to a second after some torrid Croatian defending.

The Three Lions were well and truly roaring, but Tuchel wasted little time in ringing the changes so as not to risk the likes of Gordon, Anderson and Kane.

One of those introduced, Morgan Rogers, fired high over the bar from a promising position, but the Chelsea man would not allow a second sight of goal pass him by.

Played clear through, Rogers rounded Livakovic before sliding in number seven to round off a resounding result for England against their old rivals.

The UEFA Nations League Table

League A â€“ Group C # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 2 1

Spain 2 2 0 0 7 3 4 6 W

W 2

England 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 W

W 3

Croatia 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 L

L 4

Czechia 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation

Upcoming fixtures for Croatia and England