France v Belgium: Preview, expected line-ups, stats and where to watch



UEFA Nations League,

League A â€“ 4 UEFA Nations League,

France

FRA

19:45

Belgium

BEL Venue

Stade de France Referee

Nick Walsh

Preview for France v Belgium

New France manager Zinedine Zidane will be looking for his first home win in charge of Les Bleus when they host Belgium in Paris on Monday in a Nations League cracker.

France were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy on Friday as Michael Olise's superb goal was cancelled out by Alex Bastoni to set up a quality tie at the top of Group A.

The two sides met just last week and Olise was again the difference in a 1-0 win for France.

Zidane is expected to change things up for the final game of this intensive international window.

â€œThere will be changes, that's for sure,â€ he said.

â€œIt's our fourth match, and we can't just do anything. We'll make smart changes, and above all, we'll do it to be competitive.

I'm a little frustrated now because it's coming to an end. We have one last push to make to finish this training camp on a high note.â€

The UEFA Nations League Table

League A â€“ Group A # Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 3 1

France 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7 D

W

W 2

Belgium 3 2 0 1 5 1 4 6 W

L

W 3

Italy 3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4 D

W

L 4

TÃ¼rkiye 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0 L

L

L Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals

Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs

Position 4 : Relegation

Team News for France v Belgium

France are without defender Dayot Upamecano who is suspended after picking up a late booking against Italy.

That should see Maxence Lacroix start, while Les Bleus are of course still without the injured Kylian Mbappe.

Belgium are without vastly experienced pair Kevin de Bruyne and Youri Tielemans so Romeo Lavia is expected to start again in the middle.

Expected line-ups for France v Belgium

â„¹ï¸ Official lineups are not available yet. They are usually announced 20â€“40 minutes before kickoff, depending on the competition.

France: Maignan; Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Da Cunha, Camavinga; Olise, Dembele, Doue

Belgium: Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Lavia, Raskin; Lukebakio, Vanaken, Godts; De Ketelaere

Recent Form & Stats for France v Belgium

Where to Watch France v Belgium: TV and online streams

The match is available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. It's a pay per view service and costs Â£2.49.

Prediction for France v Belgium