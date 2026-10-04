France v Belgium: Preview, expected line-ups, stats and where to watch

UEFA Nations League,
League A â€“ 4
France
FRA
5/10/2026
19:45
Belgium
BEL
-
Venue
- Stade de France
-
Referee
- Nick Walsh
Preview for France v Belgium
New France manager Zinedine Zidane will be looking for his first home win in charge of Les Bleus when they host Belgium in Paris on Monday in a Nations League cracker.
France were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy on Friday as Michael Olise's superb goal was cancelled out by Alex Bastoni to set up a quality tie at the top of Group A.
The two sides met just last week and Olise was again the difference in a 1-0 win for France.
Zidane is expected to change things up for the final game of this intensive international window.
â€œThere will be changes, that's for sure,â€ he said.
â€œIt's our fourth match, and we can't just do anything. We'll make smart changes, and above all, we'll do it to be competitive.
I'm a little frustrated now because it's coming to an end. We have one last push to make to finish this training camp on a high note.â€
The UEFA Nations League Table
League A â€“ Group A
|#
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Last 3
|1
|
France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|
D
|2
|
Belgium
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|
W
|3
|
Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|
D
|4
|
TÃ¼rkiye
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|
L
- Position 1, 2 : Play Offs: Quarter-finals
- Position 3 : Relegation Playoffs
- Position 4 : Relegation
Team News for France v Belgium
France are without defender Dayot Upamecano who is suspended after picking up a late booking against Italy.
That should see Maxence Lacroix start, while Les Bleus are of course still without the injured Kylian Mbappe.
Belgium are without vastly experienced pair Kevin de Bruyne and Youri Tielemans so Romeo Lavia is expected to start again in the middle.
Expected line-ups for France v Belgium
â„¹ï¸ Official lineups are not available yet. They are usually announced 20â€“40 minutes before kickoff, depending on the competition.
France: Maignan; Kalulu, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Da Cunha, Camavinga; Olise, Dembele, Doue
Belgium: Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Lavia, Raskin; Lukebakio, Vanaken, Godts; De Ketelaere
Recent Form & Stats for France v Belgium
Where to Watch France v Belgium: TV and online streams
The match is available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. It's a pay per view service and costs Â£2.49.
Prediction for France v Belgium
France
3 â€“ 1
Belgium
Even without Mbappe France are stacked with talent and Belgium’s bans in midfield leave them looking short.