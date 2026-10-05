NFL Week 4: Chisms stunning catch gives Patriots win over Bills, Eagles collapse against Rams

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch as they claimed a dramatic 29-26 road win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots entered the game 1-2 after an uneven start defined by turnovers from quarterback Drake Maye, who had two more in this one as he was intercepted and lost a fumble.

And it looked as if the defending AFC champions would drop to 1-3 when Josh Allen found Keon Coleman for a 34-yard score to give the Bills a 26-21 lead.

Yet Chism proved an unlikely hero for the Patriots, showing phenomenal body control to haul in Maye's throw on the run with a minute and 50 seconds remaining.

Allen still had a chance to rescue the game for the Bills, but was intercepted by Craig Goodson as the Bills suffered their first defeat of the season.

One of the teams expected to challenge to dethrone the Patriots in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, improved to 3-1 with a 24-18 defeat of the winless Tennessee Titans.

However, the win may have come at a huge cost, as quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury and was seen leaving the stadium in a protective walking boot.

Rams stun Eagles with fightback

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off the best comeback of the season so far, recovering from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20.

Philadelphia seemingly had the game in complete control when the Eagles had the ball on the Rams' two-yard line with eight minutes to go and the chance to extend the lead to 17 points.

But a goal-line stand from the Rams set in motion an epic Eagles collapse, with a pair of touchdown runs from Kyren Williams sealing triumph for Los Angeles. Both teams are now 2-2.

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from their heartbreaking loss to the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro last week, winning a thrilling shootout with the Houston Texas as they prevailed 34-30 over their in-state rivals.

Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb made an incredible 17 catches, his last a 12-yard touchdown grab that proved the decisive blow, with a Hail Mary from the Texans in the final seconds unsuccessful.

The Texans drop to 0-4, well adrift of the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 3-1 after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 22-17. The Cowboys, meanwhile, join their division rivals the Eagles at 2-2.

But it is the New York Giants, despite being without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the remainder of the season, who lead the NFC East ahead of the Eagles and Cowboys.

For the second successive week, the Giants won on a goal-line stand, Deonte Banks' pick-six sealing a 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals that moved New York to 3-1.

The Chicago Bears beat the New York Jets 23-12, though the Jets did end their 637-day wait for an interception, while the Green Bay Packers improved to 2-2 by holding on to claim a 17-14 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are now 0-4.

Earlier in the first London game of the season, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Washington Commanders 30-13. Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game with a knee injury.