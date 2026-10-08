McTominay returns to Napoli training following heart procedure

Napoli have confirmed Scott McTominay is back in team training and available for selection after undergoing a minor heart procedure.

At the end of August, the Partenopei announced McTominay had been diagnosed with a “mild benign arrhythmia” that would require surgery and sideline him until the international break.

He subsequently missed four games for his club â€“ three in Serie A and a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League â€“ and was left out of Scotland’s squad for their opening four Nations League fixtures.Â

Scotland earned four points in his absence, with their only victory thus far under Sebastien Pocognoli coming away to North Macedonia (2-0).

McTominay’s club face a packed schedule before the next international break in November, with Saturday’s meeting with Frosinone kickstarting a run of nine matches in just over four weeks, both domestically and in Europe.

But the midfielder will be available for selection, after Napoli released a positive update on his condition on Wednesday.

Il report della seduta pomeridiana Â https://t.co/oYyoCOGfCY â€” Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) October 7, 2026

They said: “Today, Scott McTominay underwent further diagnostic tests, which confirm his fitness for competitive activity.Â

“Therefore, the Azzurri player has resumed training with the group after a period of personalised work on the pitch.”

McTominay has been an enormous success since joining Napoli in 2024, scoring 27 goals in 82 appearances and playing a key role in their Scudetto triumph under Antonio Conte in 2024-25.