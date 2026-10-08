MLB division series: How Guardians can get even, plus Game 4 lineups

We’ve got a Game 4 in the American League Division Series.

The Cleveland Guardians rode a four-run third inning to victory over the Chicago White Sox to stave off elimination in Game 3. Will the Guardians be able to replicate that success Thursday to force a decisive Game 5 in Cleveland? Or will the White Sox finish business in front of their home crowd and advance to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Championship Series?

We’ll have all the day’s action covered — from lineups and keys to the game before first pitch to in-game analysis and postgame takeaways.

Key links: Mega-preview | Series outlooks | Bracket | Schedule

Lineups

White Sox lead series 2-1

Starting pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Hagen Smith

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

How the Guardians can even the series: Cleveland needs a midseason-type start from Parker Messick. He was just OK in his Game 1 outing against the White Sox, lasting only 4â…“ innings. The Guardians probably will need more from him in Game 4 after using seven pitchers to get through Game 3, including closer Cade Smith for two innings. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt if veteran slugger Jose Ramirez had another all-world game — he was fantastic in Wednesday’s win to stave off elimination. He and Messick can force a Game 5 by themselves. — Jesse Rogers

The Guardians have to feel pretty good about their position, at least as good as a team can be one loss away from elimination. They aren’t likely to repeat their Game 3 combo — 19 strikeouts by the pitchers, 10 walks by the batters — but a lesser variation of that formula will still play. The White Sox have been resilient this season, so Cleveland will want to strike early to keep the momentum that was so electric early Wednesday cooking all through the game. If that happens, the Guardians’ hitters can stay patient and their pitchers can attack a possibly anxious White Sox lineup, much like what happened Wednesday. — Bradford Doolittle

Lineups

Guardians

TBD

White Sox

TBD