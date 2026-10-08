Man City charges: Enzo Maresca tells players to be positive as they return to training

As Premier League football returns following a three-week hiatus, rival clubs are proving reluctant to let their managers speak about the City verdict publicly.

Managers and head coaches – including Maresca on Friday – will be asked to comment on the matter during compulsory pre-match press conferences.

But it is understood a number of clubs have already taken a clear stance for their managers not to comment.

Some Premier League news conferences were held on Thursday, but Coventry boss Frank Lampard, Leeds head coach Daniel Farke and Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle all steered clear of commenting at length on the matter.

Jaissle said: “I think as a manager of another club I am not able to judge and it is not my job. Especially it is not in my job description.

“The authorities are taking care of it, a process will be followed, and speaking on behalf of the whole club it is our job to focus on our job and preparing for [the match against Coventry on] Monday.

“On behalf of the club, we should focus on what we can influence. Just focus on what we can do better and what we can influence on the pitch.”

Lampard, who played for Manchester City in the 2014-15 season, said: “What can you say when an appeal is going on? I’m not inside the story, I’m outside it completely.

“I played for Man City a long time ago now for one year, but we’ll wait and see what the result of the appeal is and onwards. I don’t know the timelines at all.

“I’m outside the loop. I’m not dodging the question. I just don’t feel it’s an answer for me to give.”

Asked what the punishment should be, Lampard said: “It’s not my role to talk about a punishment or how much. I just can’t answer that one.”