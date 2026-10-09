Reid's debut NFL draft QB Hot Board: Ranking the top 15 passers, plus their strengths and weaknesses

The 2027 NFL draft class has been talked about in league circles for some time, and much of that discussion has centered on the perceived quality and depth of the quarterback group. How is that perception standing up as we inch closer to Round 1 in April in Washington, D.C.?

I’ve identified every quarterback who currently has a good chance to be drafted. This list goes 15 passers deep and includes information I’ve obtained in my conversations with scouts and front office personnel over the past couple of years. I’ll go through the strengths and weaknesses of every QB, with updates on how they are faring in the 2026 college football season.

Let’s get to it and stack the 15 best QBs in the 2027 class.

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Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore | Projected range: Round 1

Where he excels: Mestemaker’s background is truly unique. He transitioned from being primarily a punter and safety in high school to a walk-on quarterback at North Texas, and he entered the 2024 season sixth on the Mean Green’s depth chart. He ascended rapidly and finished as the FBS leader in passing yards (4,379) in 2025.

After following coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State, NFL scouts were eager to see how Mestemaker would perform at the Power 4 level. So far, so good, as he has 1,271 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in four games. Mestemaker struggled in his Oklahoma State debut against Tulsa in Week 1 but came up with a big performance against Oregon in Week 2, his first game against a Power 4 opponent. He finished 26-of-43 with 317 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding another 109 rushing yards and a score against what was expected to be one of the nation’s best defenses.

Mestemaker has well-above-average arm strength and unconventional throwing mechanics, holding the ball near his waistline before using a three-quarters release. He’s aggressive in hunting for explosive plays down the field; his 12 completions on passes of 20-plus air yards are tied for the most in the FBS. Mestemaker believes that he can fit passes into all types of windows, which leads to multiple “wow” throws that translate to the next level.

play 0:27 Drew Mestemaker connects for 31-yard TD pass

“Wild backstory and he has a little bit of an awkward release, but I see the vision,” an AFC area scout said. “Outside of the Oregon game, he hasn’t really played anyone, so I’m hoping we get to see him play in some meaningful football in the coming months.”

Where he needs work: Mestemaker’s overconfidence can lead to streakiness and to him spraying off-target passes, missing way outside the frame of wideouts. His biggest area of concern comes with underneath coverage, as he can be blind to shallow defenders. Bad eye discipline leads to him locking on to targets instead of reading coverage. He clings to initial choices well past the expiration time of his mental clock and sometimes seems unaware of checkdowns and further progressions in the route tree.

Mestemaker’s sample size is still small as far as overall starts (19) and starts against Power 4 competition (two). That’s why many believed he was more likely to be in the 2028 class entering the season. But his early success has him atop my 2027 rankings, a status he can confirm with big performances against future ranked opponents such as Houston (Oct. 17) and Texas Tech (Nov. 14).

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Round 1

Where he excels: Mensah spent time at Tulane (2023-2024) and Duke (2025) before arriving at Miami this offseason. Stepping into a situation that was a launching pad for Cam Ward and Carson Beck the past two years, Mensah is off to a fast start this season. He has 1,438 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception through five games.

Mensah has smooth mechanics, which help him stay on balance and sequence his body to execute throws. His 85.9% adjusted completion percentage leads the nation, as he’s a poised and composed passer who had a single-game program record of 24 consecutive completions against Wake Forest.

Mensah can make defenses pay for attempting to speed up his throwing process. He has completed 85.7% of his passes against blitzes, showing awareness of hot reads and how to defeat blitzes by throwing into the eye of the incoming storm. His best work comes in the red zone, where he has been near automatic. Since 2025, he has 35 TDs (33 passing, two rushing) and zero interceptions, completing 63.7% of his passes in that area.

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Where he needs work: Mensah plays in an offense that involves a lot of quick hitters, underneath, and mesh passing concepts. Mensah’s 6.7 air yards per pass attempt ranks 118th in the FBS. So the biggest question with Mensah will continue to be his level of drive velocity. He’s an above-average deep-ball thrower with a high-level understanding of trajectories when throwing downfield, but NFL evaluators have questioned his zip velocity on throws into tight windows.

“The arm’s OK, not great, and when he really has to drive it, he literally has to put his whole body into it,” a scouting director from an NFC team said. “We like him, but I don’t think his arm is that strong when he has to actually put pace behind it.”

Miami has had a soft schedule thus far, so Mensah has rarely been under duress, but he has completed only 45.5% of his passes when under pressure and hit. The Hurricanes play at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, and scouts have circled that as an opportunity to see how Mensah plays against a top opponent that should make him uncomfortable. How he performs in South Bend will carry significant weight in his evaluation.

Height: 6-foot | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Sixth-year senior | Projected range: Round 1

Where he excels: Chambliss transitioned from Division II Ferris State to the SEC seamlessly in 2025. The former partial-scholarship QB is an electrifying playmaker with his arm and mobility. He took over the starting spot during the third game last season and hasn’t looked back.

Chambliss has a sudden, compact throwing release that helps him put plenty of velocity on throws. His energetic playing style keeps defenses on their heels, as he can slice through them in multiple ways. Chambliss is a find-and-fire type who is comfortable operating in the pocket. He shows conviction with his decision-making and plays with the confidence that he can fit the football through a coin-slot-sized throwing window. He has high-end reflexes and instincts as a passer, and defenses are almost always unsuccessful in trying to confuse him.

Chambliss’ playing style is contagious. He has the ability to quickly infuse the energy of his surroundings, and there’s a sense that his team is never out of it when he’s on the field. He is also an accurate thrower on the move, which complements his dual-threat ability on second-reaction-type plays. He also excels in attacking the middle of the field, something undersized passers tend to struggle with, completing 67% of his passes between the hashes this season.

“I’ve seen him play live multiple times now, and you just hold your breath every single time because he throws strike after strike,” an NFC assistant GM said, “He’s smaller and won’t be for everyone that has a need there, but he’s one that makes you think really hard about making an exception to your normal rules in the draft room.”

Where do Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Trinidad Chambliss and Darian Mensah rank in the 2027 QB class?Â ESPN

Where he needs work: Chambliss’ size — he officially measured in at 5-foot-11 7/8, 208 pounds for scouts in the spring — could concern some teams. Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young are undersized passers who have had NFL success, but Chambliss’ stature will be discussed.

He also exerts lots of core strength into his throws due to his smaller size. This results in him being a flamethrower who can put too much speed on passes that require more touch, which is frequently seen on tape. He also sometimes recklessly lives in chaos and wants to be the star instead of taking simple wins.

He is also a bit older, as Chambliss will turn 25 before next season starts. Since 1979, only four quarterbacks who were 24 or older on draft day — Phil Simms (1979), Jim Druckenmiller (1997), Brandon Weeden (2012) and Bo Nix (2024) — have been selected in Round 1. So, his age might be disqualifying for some teams on Day 1.

4. CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Junior | Projected range: Round 1

Where he excels: Carr has become the unquestioned orchestrator of the Fighting Irish offense since taking the reins in 2025. The focus on him was amplified entering this season after Notre Dame had two running backs drafted in the first round in April. It has gone well so far, as Carr has 1,197 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and only one interception through five games.

Carr’s superpowers are his smarts and understanding of what’s being presented in front of him. He’s similar to a coach on the field and is given lots of flexibility at the line of scrimmage. Carr has excelled at altering protections, identifying his hot reads against certain pressures and protecting run plays by motioning extra blockers into the box.

“I think he’s the most NFL-ready from an awareness and processing standpoint,” an AFC area scout said. “He’s really smart, and the coaches there have basically given him full control at the line to do anything that he wants.”

Carr also excels at understanding the types of passes needed in certain situations. He will continue to make the easy throws afforded to him without getting impatient, and his 4.1% off-target percentage is the second-lowest mark in the FBS. Carr is accurate on underneath throws and waits for the right moments to puncture defenses with impressive downfield tosses. He layers his throws accurately into coverage voids and is adept at keeping throws away from defenders and putting them into windows that only his receivers can access.

Where he needs work: With only 17 career starts, Carr’s sample size is still relatively small. His worst plays have come when defenses flush him outside of the pocket and turn him into an improviser. He tends to try to make the big play instead of surviving to the next down.

The biggest debate with Carr will be comfort with his physical tools. He has enough arm strength to stand in clean pockets and pick apart defenses, but when forced to extend plays off of his spots, his throw velocity is noticeably a tick lower. A borderline average athlete, Carr is capable of getting out of harm’s way, but isn’t the type of passer who will consistently make defenses pay with plays outside the normal structure of the offense.

Similar to Mensah, the Notre Dame-Miami game on Nov. 7 will be key for Carr. With a lot weighing on that game, scouts are eager to see how he performs against a high-quality opponent.

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 222 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Early Day 2

Where he excels: As the nephew of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and the grandson of former Pro Bowl quarterback Archie Manning, Arch Manning entered college with immense expectations that have only grown. His first year as a full-time starter in 2025 was a tale of two seasons, starting off with an inconsistent first quarter of the season that was followed up by a promising final three months.

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Manning has many of the physical tools that evaluators seek. His well-built, sturdy frame helps him stand tall in the pocket, withstand pressure and make tough throws when pass rushers are converging. He is a good athlete who has the mobility to escape and break tackles as a competitive runner. As a passer, Manning has above-average arm strength and can make throws to the intermediate and deeper parts of the field. When playing with certainty, his arm and eyes tie together to execute a steady process.

“He’ll always be graded on a different scale because of the name, but I think someone will fall in love with what he can be in a few years,” an AFC scout said. “I don’t think he’s the best in the class, but his flashes in games are fascinating and a preview of what could happen down the road.”

Manning’s best moments have come on singular all-or-nothing options deep down the field or when he can play fast-paced, backyard football. That was shown in the comeback win against Ohio State last month, when the game situation aligned with his style of playing freely and being a true dual-threat signal-caller, allowing him to lead the Longhorns to 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Those types of plays and instances have excited evaluators about his future potential.

Where he needs work: Though the highs of Manning are very exciting, the lows can be equally as head-scratching. He hasn’t consistently built on the progress he showed toward the end of last season, and that has made him a bit of a polarizing prospect among NFL evaluators. Manning has moments when he makes the hard throws look routine and the routine throws seem way too hard. His 9.8% off-target percentage (58th) ranks near the middle of the pack in the FBS, and his lack of ball placement puts extra stress on pass catchers.

“What’s giving so many people this blind faith that there’s just this monstrous ceiling with him?” an AFC assistant GM said. “Maybe this current state is just who he really is as a prospect.”

Manning also struggles with progression-based concepts that force him to read, eliminate and execute to proper options. He tends to stare down targets in hopes of them coming open instead of moving on to the next option in the progression. Despite being given plenty of time (his 3.23-second average time to first pressure ranks third best in the FBS), his 2.95-second average time to throw is among the slowest in the country (125th).

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 220 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Early Day 2

Where he excels: The favorite to be the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft behind Fernando Mendoza, Moore returned to school for another season. He wanted to improve on his 20 career starts and has 926 passing yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in 2026. Moore continues to show that he’s a natural passer, as his clean throwing release and base help him get the ball out effectively and to the right spots. His 76.6% adjusted completion percentage is the 14th best in the country.

“He’s kind of streaky, and you can really tell how his games are going to go based on the first few drives,” an AFC scout said. “I still would like to see him hang tough in the pocket more consistently when facing in-game adversity.”

He gets the ball out quickly; his 2.48-second average time to pass is the eighth-fastest time among QBs in the country. He’s efficient and wastes little time getting the ball to initial options in progressions.

Where he needs work: Many of Moore’s shortcomings were apparent in Oregon’s Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State, just as they were in the Ducks’ two losses to eventual national champion Indiana last season. If Moore faces early pressure in games, it takes him time to get comfortable, if he does at all.





He’s searching for chemistry in Oregon’s new offense behind a new offensive line. His 7.3 average air yards per attempt is near the bottom of the FBS (103rd). He has also faced more pressure this season and hasn’t been comfortable. He’s completing only 42.9% of his passes when on the move compared with 73.2% when his feet are planted in the pocket. He also has a 38.5% completion percentage under true pressure, which defenses can sense.

Despite his aversion to pressure and having good athleticism, Moore uses his legs only as a last resort. He has only four carries for 22 rushing yards this season (not including lost sack yardage). The ability to escape and gain yards is a part of his toolkit that is still underutilized, even though he showed flashes in some of his best performances last season. Moore also suffered a concussion against USC in Week 4 when sliding.

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 220 pounds

Class: Senior | Projected range: Early to Mid Day 2

Where he excels: Simmons started as a two-sport athlete at Ole Miss, playing quarterback for Lane Kiffin while also serving as a left-handed relief pitcher on the baseball team. An early injury last season combined with the emergence of Trinidad Chambliss resulted in Simmons transferring to Missouri.

He has found his groove in his first season with the Tigers, with 1,287 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions through five games. Simmons arguably has the strongest arm in the country, and his pitching background is apparent as his violent wrist snaps result in the ball sizzling out of his hand on a rope. That creates jaw-dropping moments in which he threads passes into seemingly impossible windows. Simmons’ 10.7 air yards per passing attempt is the 12th highest in the FBS,

“My goodness, the ball comes out of this dude’s hands with some heat,” an AFC scouting director said. “I think he’s a 2028 kid, but you never know, especially after we saw one [Ty Simpson] go in Round 1 with only 15 starts last year.”

Simmons’ violent and whippy throwing release creates maximum RPMs and beautiful spirals that get to targets in a hurry. He isn’t just a flamethrower, though. He’s capable of putting touch on passes and is also effective throwing on the move in a Mizzou offense that frequently uses sprint-out and bootleg designs.

Where he needs work: Gaining a pre-to-post-snap picture is still a work in progress for Simmons. Pressure looks and defenders filling gaps near the line of scrimmage have created confusion, resulting in him holding on to the ball or taking avoidable sacks. Simmons can be a second or two slow in identifying hot reads and safe valves against blitzes. Playing more on time and being accurate with progressions are areas for improvement because he won’t always be able to compensate with pure arm strength in the NFL.

play 0:28 Austin Simmons finds Caleb Goodie Sr. for a 31-yard Mizzou touchdown

That arm strength can be an overused crutch that masks him being late on reads and delayed on progressions. His pitching mechanics are apparent, as he doesn’t consistently incorporate his lower body on throws. That results in a random hit-and-miss rate, which is exacerbated against pressure (47.8% completion percentage). He also takes too many risks, as he threw multiple interceptable balls that Mississippi State defenders dropped in Week 4.

Simmons also has only seven career starts (two at Ole Miss, five at Mizzou) and doesn’t turn 21 until November. He has a slender frame (220 pounds) that could add more mass. But the flashes make him a prospect whom I will be monitoring very closely. He could skyrocket up this board very, very quickly if his current play continues.

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Senior | Projected range: Mid-to-late Day 2

Where he excels: Following two seasons at Tennessee after being a five-star recruit (2023 and 2024), he moved back West and quickly became the centerpiece of the Bruins’ offense. He has 820 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in four games this season.

A tall, slender passer, Iamaleava has a towering frame that helps him see and scan defenses. He plays with a balanced base and has advanced mechanics to wind up and find holes against the opposition. Iamaleava’s mobility is a plus, as he can be an extension of the run game but isn’t used enough in that fashion. His long-striding agility is on display when making throws on the run and escaping pressure in the pocket. He keeps his eyes downfield when pressured and can make subtle movements to help him steer clear and toss passes on the move.

Where needs work: Iamaleava has periods when he holds the ball well past the expiration point. That invites pressure and can cause him to fail to see lurking defenders underneath. He can improve in these areas by dumping the ball to his checkdown or utilizing his mobility more.

He also has a habit of launching passes high in the air on vertical patterns to receivers who are already blanketed, resulting in easy pass breakups for defensive backs. His understanding of underneath ball speeds is still a work in progress, too. Receivers struggle corralling these too-hot-to-handle short passes.

play 0:37 Nico Iamaleava tosses 83-yard touchdown

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 230 pounds

Class: Senior | Projected range: Mid-to-late Day 2

Where he excels: Maiava is the next man up in Lincoln Riley’s impressive QB development history after Maiava took over as starter late in 2024. A smooth and effective passer, Maiava is always in command and shows a firm grasp of the offense. In six games this season, he has 1,744 passing yards (second in the FBS) with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

His wider-than-normal base, coupled with a snappy release, helps Maiava generate plenty of velocity on his passes. He always seems to be in full control of the Trojans’ offense as an even-keeled distributor. His 6.5% off-target rate is 19th best in the FBS, showing he can put the ball in the proper places that allow receivers to gain yards after the catch.

Maiava’s best trait is how he layers the ball in the intermediate and deep levels of the field, frequently feathering passes into the outstretched arms of his wideouts. He can put pace on the ball while also having the awareness of the type of trajectories that are needed on touch throws. His five touchdowns on passes of 20 or more air yards is tied for the seventh most in the FBS, so he cashes in when opportunities are presented down the field. He can make plays outside of the pocket when things break down and looks to pass first and run second when breaking containment.

Where he needs work: Maiava has random spurts when his mechanics become too relaxed, resulting in inaccuracy on easy throws. Disassociation between his upper and lower body creates random misses that are normally easy tosses, making it harder than it should be for the offense to move down the field. A lot of these passes are still completed, but they don’t create the yardage they otherwise could have if his mechanics were better.

Early flashes of pressure, which knock Maiava off the perch of the pocket, can fluster his feet and cause his normal throwing process to become unorganized. Two of his three interceptions this season have come when he’s forced to step up and exit the pocket, resulting in errant throws.

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 214 pounds

Class: Junior | Projected range: Late Day 2, Early Day 3

Where he excels: Sayin had a lot of positive moments in his first season as a starter in 2025. It didn’t end well, as he struggled in the Big Ten championship game and College Football Playoff quarterfinals, but he has bounced back nicely this season. An extremely savvy and accurate passer, Sayin’s ball placement is among the best in the country. He has 1,530 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and his lone interception came on a last-second Hail Mary against Texas.

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His 82.5% adjusted completion percentage is the fourth-highest rate in the FBS. His style has evolved, as he has gone from being a passer who took simple completions underneath that defenses gave to him last season to being more willing to hang in the pocket and take available intermediate and deep passes this year. Sayin’s air yards per attempt have jumped from 7.7 in 2025 to 10.9 this season. He has also become better with his in-pocket maneuverability, making subtle movements to create throwing windows.

“The coaches that run the Shanahan- and McVay-scheme types of the world are going to see something in this guy and really like him,” an NFC area scout said. “His arm is marginal, but he’s so dang smart and accurate. It helps him overcome his deficiencies.”

Where he needs work: Sayin’s overall arm strength will be debated in draft rooms, as some NFL evaluators believe that his overall potential is capped because his arm falls below standards for long-term starters. There are other scouts who believe he has enough arm strength and velocity to be a game-manager type who can be maximized with adequate surrounding players. This is why he was labeled as one of the more polarizing passers in this QB class before the season.

Sayin’s weaknesses are magnified against teams that can challenge the Buckeyes on the perimeter and generate early pressure. Leakage up front results in his feet being sped up and him getting sacked. He has utilized his mobility more this season, but needs to increase his running even more to prevent negative plays. Sayin also has struggled against teams that change their pre-to-post-snap coverage, as slight pre-snap movements from second- and third-level defenders have resulted in turnovers from him making bad decisions.

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 230 pounds

Class: Junior | Projected range: Early Day 3

Where he excels: Lindsey is a true throwback, with his imposing size and playing style. His game centers on his overall arm strength and throws that he can make when protected in the pocket, as he’s unafraid to test and zip balls into tight windows. Lindsey is a classic pocket passer whose game fits well in today’s NFL, where the under-center game is trending again. He’s already performing a lot of the tasks in the Golden Gophers’ offense that he will be asked to do at the pro level.

Lindsey is most effective when he can turn his back to the defense and reset his eyes off persuasive play-action fakes, as he’s completing 73.7% of throws that come off play-action. Minnesota’s progression-based passing game already asks Lindsey to go through as many as four to five choices in concepts. He shows comfort in exhausting options and making certain throws depending on the leverage of defenders.

Where needs work: Lindsey lacks mobility, so many of his troubling plays come when facing early pressure in his sightline, forcing him to be overly daring to overcompensate and leading to turnovers. Instant pressure also causes Lindsey to lose his base and reset his feet, leading to the ball sailing past intended targets.

He will need optimal protection due to his lack of creativity outside of the original design of the offense. Lindsey’s completion percentage drops considerably when he’s forced to move (52,9%) compared with when his feet are planted in the pocket (66.4%). Hints of pressure trigger his panic meter, resulting in a significant uptick in turnover-worthy passes.

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 216 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Early Day 3

Where he excels: Leavitt broke out at Arizona State in 2024 and followed that with an injury-riddled 2025 season before transferring to LSU. He’s a good match in Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense, with 1,211 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Leavitt is a dynamic, herky-jerky passer who plays the game with considerable energy. He can be a threat with his arm or his legs and is at his best when he can execute half-field or run-pass option reads where he can quickly scan the defense. Leavitt walks the tightrope between creative and chaotic.

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His sudden throwing motion helps him get the ball out quickly, and he isn’t shy about using his rushing ability. His six rushing touchdowns this season are fifth most among FBS quarterbacks, and his 256 rushing yards (excluding lost sack yardage) rank 29th.

Where he needs work: Bailing from pockets prematurely continues to be Leavitt’s biggest problem. Once he doesn’t see his initial options open, he immediately looks to exit the pocket and turn into a runner. His pocket patience and internal clock tend to expire too soon. There are often receivers open down the field whom he doesn’t see because he takes off too quickly.

Turnovers are also an issue; his seven interceptions this season are tied for the most in the country. Many of the interceptions are the result of locking on to targets and forcing passes into closing windows. He needs to be more consistent about moving to the next progression instead of forcing throws or prematurely fleeing the pocket.

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior | Projected range: Early-to-mid Day 3

Where he excels: Hoover has the unenviable task of filling the shoes of Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, but the TCU transfer is off to a fast start. He has 1,101 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions through five games, leaving him third in the FBS in touchdown passes. Turnovers were a major issue at TCU (double-digit interceptions the previous two seasons), but he has shown increased maturity with his ball security and taking what defenses give him.

The Hoosiers’ offense has relied on more true dropback concepts this season, and that matches Hoover’s ability to quickly see, read and react to what defenses present. He gets the ball out quickly, as his 2.49-second average time to throw is the 12th fastest in the FBS. He is also able to attack down the field, averaging 10.6 air yards per attempt (13th in FBS).

Hoover has a full-circle throwing release and a high-level understanding of ball placement and being on time. He puts his passes in the proper place to help his receivers secure catches. This is frequently seen in the red zone, where he already has eight touchdown passes.

Where he needs work: Hoover’s frame and lack of bulk won’t pass the thresholds of some teams. And though he’s capable of making deep throws, there can be a drop-off when he has to fit passes on a line in intermediate areas and on out-breakers away from his launch point. Hoover needs more consistency when climbing vertically in the pocket. He also tends to throw off his back foot when defenders are running at him, resulting in inaccurate passes or complete misses. Interior pressure has also been effective against him, as he can sail passes when blitzes can get into his sightline.

Other than Northwestern, Hoover hasn’t faced a stiff test yet at Indiana. But he’ll get one against Ohio State on Oct. 17.

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 225 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior | Projected range: Mid Day 3

Where he excels: Houser played at Michigan State (2022-2023) and East Carolina (2024-2025) before transferring to Illinois, where he has 1,246 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has a clean, over-the-top release that gets the ball out quickly, and his 74.2% adjusted completion percentage ranks 29th in FBS. He quickly makes decisions and distributes the ball to his targets.

Houser rarely hangs on to his reads too long, averaging 2.52 seconds before passing. He trusts what he sees and quickly aligns his base and arm to generate completions. Illinois’ offense is aggressive, with lots of throws in the intermediate-to-deep areas. Houser averages 10.4 air yards per attempt (15th most in FBS), highlighting his assertiveness.

Where he needs work: Houser has moments of severe inaccuracy, making receivers work harder than needed to secure what should be ordinary catches. His 12.6% off-target rate on passes ranks 113th among FBS quarterbacks.

He also has too much confidence in his arm, and that gets him in trouble way too often. Houser isn’t timid in taking chances in one-on-one matchups, which can be dicey when he puts the ball in danger zones for potential turnovers. His mobility is also average. Though he has enough speed to avoid pressure, his accuracy drops off considerably when forced off his original spots (47.6% vs. 69% when his feet are planted).

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 238 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Mid-to-late Day 3

Where he excels: After receiving first-round hype before last season, Sellers returned to South Carolina after a 4-8 campaign. An explosive dual-threat passer, Sellers has A-level traits and an excellent mixture of arm power, mobility, and pocket strength. The ball explodes out of his hand with plenty of velocity to all three levels of the field. He has 1,059 passing yards, nine total touchdowns (eight passing, one rushing) and four interceptions.

Sellers’ best passes come when he can make “drop in the bucket” throws to streaking targets downfield. His feel for those trajectories allows him to constantly take advantage of open targets in the deeper parts of the field. His quick, compact release can also test and squeeze the ball through tight windows.

play 0:23 LaNorris Sellers breaks off 58-yard rushing touchdown

Sellers is equally as dangerous as a runner. His 420 rushing yards this season (excluding lost sack yardage) rank sixth among FBS quarterbacks. He is an asset on QB-designed runs, but his best runs come on broken plays when he’s immediately forced to be a playmaker. His lethal speed helps him circle defenses and create explosive plays in a hurry.

Where he needs work: Sellers continues to struggle with the feel of the game. His offensive line is far less porous than in 2025, but his field vision hasn’t improved to a similar degree. Three of his four interceptions were passes right to defenders after head-scratching decisions. Sellers tends to lock on to his targets and doesn’t always read coverage alignments (especially underneath defenders), leading to the easy interceptions.

He also needs to become more decisive and more consistent with playing on time. His 2.87-second average time to throw ranks 117th in the FBS, which shows he’s still taking too long to release the ball. Even though he often plays in a robotic, programmed manner, Sellers is still a high-variance passer who will have exciting moments sprinkled in with egregious turnovers.