What could Rangers 2012 case tell us about Man Citys uncertain future?

With the threat of serious sanctions hanging over City, we wait to find out what comes next.

In Rangers’ case, entering administration in February of the 2011-12 season meant a 10-point deduction was triggered. They finished the campaign in second, 20 points behind champions Celtic.

No further penalties were applied, with liquidation ensuing in June 2012.

Rangers were also never stripped of any honours they won during the years they used EBTs, which were ruled to have not gained them “any unfair competitive advantage”.

Where things get a bit fiddly, confusing and the source of debate among fans, is the distinction between Rangers the club and Rangers the company.

Following the liquidation, the football assets – including Ibrox, the training ground, name and brand – were acquired by a new company led by Charles Green.

Despite the team continuing to play at Ibrox with the same colours and badge, jibes about Rangers not being the same club are heard from opposing fans at every match.

After Green bought the assets, a vote took place to decide whether Rangers could remain in the top tier. Ten of the 12 top-flight clubs voted against the application, with Kilmarnock abstaining and Rangers voting in favour.

Rangers then had to apply to play in the lower leagues, which at the time were governed by the Scottish Football League, a body separate from the top flight, then called the Scottish Premier League.

This shares similarities with the current set-up in England, with the Premier League separate from the English Football League, which governs the Championship, League One and League Two.

Premier League expulsion has been hypothetically discussed as a potential sanction for City. That could mean they then have to apply to be accepted into the EFL, just as Rangers did with the old SFL.

The Scottish FA recommended Rangers enter the second tier, but that was rejected by the majority of SFL clubs, with 25 of the 30 voting for Rangers to enter the fourth tier instead.