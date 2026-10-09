Inter Miami v DC United: Preview, expected line-ups, stats and where to watch as Messi returns to MLS



Major League Soccer,

Round 28 Major League Soccer,

Inter Miami

00:30

DC United

UNI Venue

Nu Stadium Referee

Lukasz Szpala

Preview for Inter Miami v DC United

Lionel Messi has said goodbye to Argentina. Now he needs to help Inter Miami say goodbye to a slump. The reigning MLS Cup champions host DC United at Nu Stadium on Saturday night, with both sides desperate for points as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Miami's form going into the international break was a real concern. A 7-1 thrashing of CF MontrÃ©al looked like a statement at the time, but it was followed by four draws in a row against Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, Nashville and San Diego, and then a 2-1 defeat at Columbus Crew. That's five league games without a win, and only one league victory since the start of August.

Kily GonzÃ¡lez's side have dropped 21 points in that period and have slipped to third in the Eastern Conference on goal difference, just a point ahead of Chicago in fourth. The frustrating part is how many of those points have been thrown away from winning positions. Miami have dropped eight points at home since August in games they were leading in the second half, and their last three home league matches have all finished 2-2.

Messi, at least, is still delivering. He scored in four straight competitive games for Miami before the break, and he returns to club duty after playing his final match for Argentina on Tuesday.

DC United are in a fight just to make the post-season. RenÃ© Weiler's side sit 11th in the East, three points below the play-off line with eight games left, and they are at risk of missing out for a seventh straight season. One win in their last nine regular-season games, a 2-1 win over Columbus, tells the story, although they showed plenty of fight in a 3-3 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps last time out, with Kimito Nono scoring twice and captain Lucas Bartlett adding the other.

History is on Miami's side. They are unbeaten in their last six MLS meetings with DC and won the last two by a single goal, including a 2-1 victory in front of more than 72,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore back in March, when Messi and Rodrigo De Paul scored. DC's last win in South Florida came in June 2023.

The Major League Soccer Table

Eastern Conference Position 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 : Promotion â€“ MLS (Play Offs: 1/8-finals)

Position 8, 9 : Promotion â€“ MLS (Play Offs: 1/16-finals)

Team News for Inter Miami v DC United

Messi is available and expected to start after returning from international duty. Luis SuÃ¡rez should lead the line alongside him.

Miami have a few problems elsewhere. Ian Fray is a doubt with a groin strain, Mateo Silvetti is nursing a sore shoulder, and Tadeo Allende has a knee injury. Israel Boatwright remains a long-term absentee after tearing a cruciate ligament, while Santiago Morales is suspended.

For DC United, top scorer Tai Baribo is doubtful because of fitness issues, which would be a huge blow given he has 14 goals this season. Gabriel Segal is also questionable as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury picked up in the summer.

Expected line-ups for Inter Miami v DC United

Inter Miami: St Clair; LujÃ¡n, Casemiro, Micael, ReguilÃ³n; De Paul, Bright, Ayala; Messi, SuÃ¡rez, Pinter

DC United: Johnson; Hefti, Bartlett, Rowles, Kurokawa; Nono, Hopkins, Dozzell, Kijima; Stroud, Peglow

Recent Form & Stats for Inter Miami v DC United

Inter Miami are winless in their last five MLS games (D4 L1) and have won only once in the league since the start of August

Miami's last three MLS home games have all finished 2-2

The Herons have lost just once in their last nine league games at Nu Stadium

Miami are unbeaten in their last six MLS meetings with DC United and won the last two by one goal

Lionel Messi scored in four straight competitive games for Miami before the international break

DC United have won just one of their last nine MLS games and are winless in their last five away from home

DC sit three points below the Eastern Conference play-off line with eight games remaining

Tai Baribo has 14 goals for DC United this season

DC's last win over Miami in Florida came in June 2023, a 2-1 victory in Fort Lauderdale

Where to Watch Inter Miami v DC United: TV and online streams

Inter Miami v DC United kicks off atÂ 7:30pm ET on Saturday October 10, which isÂ 12:30am BST on Sunday OctoberÂ 11 for viewers in the UK, at Nu Stadium in Miami.

The match is live worldwide onÂ MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, including in the UK and the US.

Prediction for Inter Miami v DC United

It has been an emotionally draining week for Messi but you should never count him out. He will be the driving force behind Miami getting their season back on track.