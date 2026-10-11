The Prem: Sale 28 -24 Harlequins – Late Sharks penalty try wins close game

The Prem

Sale (14) 28

Tries: Canakaivata, Warr, Bamber, penalty try Cons: Ford 3

Harlequins (17) 24

Tries: Riley 2, Smith 2 Cons: Smith 2

Harlequins’ poor start to the Prem season continued with a third successive loss of the campaign against Sale at CorpAcq Stadium.

The Sharks came from behind to win the game with a 73rd-minute penalty try after the returning Marcus Smith had touched down twice in the opening quarter to give Quins an early lead.

After their opening-day reverse to Bristol at home, Sale have bounced back strongly with back-to-back wins over Saracens and Quins.

Despite their first points of the season, the loss leaves Quins rooted to the foot of the table.

Harlequins, crushed 48-0 by Gloucester last weekend, were much more resilient and, with Smith involved for the first time this season after a finger injury, much more threatening.

But Sale, while nowhere near their best, fought their way out of a tight corner to record their fifth successive win against Quins in domestic and European competition.

Quins were good value for a 17-14 half time lead, scoring three tries and having two more disallowed by the television match official (TMO).

Hooker Sam Riley gave them a third-minute lead after Smith and George Furbank had combined in midfield. Then Smith finished off some fine approach play from Furbank.

Sale, without Tom Curry who dropped out through illness, struck back with a try of their own from Fijian Elia Canakaivata on his first Prem start before Smith sliced through some poor defence for his second try.

The hosts cut the deficit just before half-time through scrum-half Gus Warr but with the Sharks making too many errors, Riley was mauled over for Quins’ bonus-point try in the 53rd minute.

Sale fought their way back through a try by lock Ben Bamber after a break by Nicky Smith and a big line-out steal from Courtney Lawes kept them within striking distance.

And they went ahead after a rumbling maul which took Quins back 30 metres before Riley pulled the ball down close to the try line.

Referee Christophe Ridley awarded a penalty try and sent the hooker to the sin-bin.

There was no way back for Quins who must hope a change of competition to the Challenge Cup next week, with a home fixture against Vannes, brings a change of fortune.

Sale: Carpenter; O’Flaherty, Marchant, Lozowski, Reed; Ford, Warr; N Smith, Jibulu, Opoku-Fordjour, van Rhyn (c), Bamber, Lawes, Tshiunza, Canakaivata.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, McIntyre, Francis, Dugdale, Hanson, Louw, Loganimasi.

Harlequins: Furbank; Green, Northmore, Bradley, Murley (c); M Smith, Porter; Hobson, Riley, Kerrod, Dun, Treadwell, Kenningham, Driscoll, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Walker, Johnson-Holmes, Streeter, Petti, Schmid, Friday, Beard, Isgro.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.