Simeone backs Alvarez to find scoring touch for Atletico

Diego Simeone has backed Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez to find his scoring touch after a slow start to the season.

Following his transfer saga this summer, when he pushed for a move to Barcelona, Alvarez is yet to score across five appearances for Atleti in 2026-27.

He has recorded one assist, which came in their Champions League defeat to Liverpool, though he did score for Argentina during the recent international break.

Alvarez has only made one start for Atleti this term, and his last goal for the club came in their Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal last season.

He has netted 17 goals in 26 Champions League appearances for Atleti, including 10 in 13 home matches.

Of players with at least two goals for the club in the European Cup or Champions League, Alvarez's goals-per-game ratio is the second best in their history (0.65), only behind Vava (0.8).

“Strikers like Julian always need goals, and not just him,” Simone said ahead of Atleti’s clash with Manchester United on Tuesday.

“Beyond his clinical finishing, he’s a team player who can link up with team-mates and combine well; he has many more tools at his disposal than just scoring goals.

“He had a great second half the other day, and hopefully, he can continue to develop and reach the level we all want to see him at.”

Champions League mode Â https://t.co/PQMDiMv7wY â€” AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 12, 2026

Atleti have only won two of their last 15 games against English sides in European competition (D3 L10), although they have never lost against United (P4 W2 D2).

The only side United have faced more than four times in major European competition without ever winning is Sevilla (five â€“ D2 L3).

“We understood the game plan very well against Alaves, and now we face an opponent with intense pressure in your half, which takes away time in the initial press,” added Simeone.

“They have fast players who, despite their recent results, still generate the same intensity they showed last year.

“They are a strong team, but we have to take the game to where we believe we can hurt them.”