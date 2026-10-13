Gonzalez lauds Casemiros impact on Miami defence

Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez lauded the impact of Casemiro after moving the Brazilian into the heart of Inter Miami’s defence.

While Casemiro made a name for himself as one of Europe’s best midfielders during his time with Real Madrid, he has been playing as a centre-back in recent games for Miami.

The Herons won 4-0 against D.C. United last time out after both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored braces, but Casemiro controlled the match from his deeper position.

He recorded the most touches of any Miami player (101) and completed the most passes (80), while also winning both of his duels as they conceded just two shots on target.

The victory saw Miami end a five-game winless run in MLS (D4 L1), which hadÂ seen them drop out of contention for the Supporters’ Shield.

Nevertheless, Gonzalez admiresÂ the way Casemiro has taken to his new role, praising the veteran for his confidence on the ball as the Herons prepare to host New York City.

“I have a lot of dialogue with them and the first thing I focus on is really believing in what they can become in these positions,” said Gonzalez.

“They are not used to playing in these positions, but they are very well-prepared.

“For me, Casemiro is a player who gives me a lot of security defensively in ball distribution, in managing lines of cover and in communicating well with the rest of the midfielders.

“I see that he’s getting more and more established, and he’s one of my leaders in the locker room. He’s very committed to us.”

Some things just never change. Â https://t.co/OGR11nlVci â€” Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 12, 2026

New York City lost 2-1 to the Chicago Fire last time out, despite taking the lead and seeing their opponents reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Since returning from the Leagues Cup group stage, only Minnesota United (six) and Real Salt Lake (five) have collected fewer points than NYCFC (seven â€“ W1 D4 L5).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami â€“ Lionel Messi

Messi netted a brace on Saturday to extend his streak of regular-season games with a goal contribution to 10.

Since the beginning of May, Messi has been directly involved in 27 goals (16 goals, 11 assists) in 16 matches, more than 13 MLS teams have scored in that time.

New York City FC â€“ Agustin Ojeda

Ojeda set up Hannes Wolf for New York City’s only goal at Chicago on Saturday.

Ojeda has now assisted (primary or secondary) on six of the last eight goals scored by NYCFC players (excluding own goals) dating back to August 19.

MATCH PREDICTION: INTER MIAMI WIN

The Herons’ win over D.C. was their ninth victory by four or more goals in regular-season play since the start of the 2024 season, two more than any other team in MLS in that time, though it was just the second such win for Miami this year (also 7-1 overÂ CF Montreal).

After winning only one of their first 12 meetings in all competitions with NYCFC (D4 L7), Miami have won three straight in the series, including a 3-2 victory on March 22.

Miami have scored 12 goals over the last three games against NYCFC after scoring just 11 times in the first 12.

NYCFC have won only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions (D4 L7) dating back to early August, following a 2â€“1 defeat at Chicago on Saturday.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Inter Miami â€“ 56.2%

Draw â€“ 22.7%

New York City FC â€“ 21.1%