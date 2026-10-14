Arsenal have a different challenge this season says Eze

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze says the Gunners face â€˜a different challenge' this season after finally winning the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta delivered the title in May and also steered the Gunners to the Champions League final.

Eze was on target in a 3-0 win over Lille which continued their impressive form. And the former Crystal Palace man acknowledged that the goalposts have moved now at the Emirates.

He said: â€œIt's now a different challenge we have. We achieved something amazing last season and we want to build on that.

â€œWe're coming at it at a slightly different angle but the mentality is still the same â€“ to be ruthless and dominate as much as we can.

â€œIt is difficult, every player wants to play. The mentality is always to be on the pitch, affect games and earn your place. I'm doing what I can, enjoying what I'm doing.

â€œI am always happy to score, to affect games and be having fun on the pitch and expressing myself.â€

There were just seven minutes and 18 seconds between JurriÃ«n Timber giving Arsenal the lead and Bukayo Saka making it 3-0.

The Gunners have so much strength in depth that Arteta must be aiming for that Champions League trophy this time around.

â€œIt's difficult in the Champions League â€“ Lille are a brilliant team,â€ Arteta said.

â€œBut winning helps â€“ the energy will be good when we start to prepare the Sunday game.â€