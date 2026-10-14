Simeone delighted Barrios opened his goalscoring account for the season

Diego Simeone was thrilled that Pablo Barrios got the goal he needed to boost his confidence as Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Manchester United in the Champions League.

Having lost their opening match in the competition 2-1 to Liverpool, Atletico got their first win on the board this campaign.

Barrios broke the deadlock with his first goal of the seasonÂ after just 47 seconds, netting Atletico’s second-earliest Champions League goal, to get them off to a dream start.

Atletico then hit the woodwork on either side of half-time and Johnny Cardoso’s disallowed effort due to a handball by Marcos Llorente in the build-up.

But after Leny Yoro was sent off for denying Jonathan David a goalscoring opportunity, it took Ademola Lookman just five more minutes to add Atletico’s second and effectively secure all three points.

“A good transition in attack,” Simeone told Movistar when asked about the first goal.

“Barrios needed a goal to connect with what he needs to continue growing, which is to find the back of the net. We’re happy about it.”

He then added about Lookman: “He’s a very important player; he has very good stats, he scores goals, he’s good in one-on-one situationsâ€¦

“He’s not at that point where that comes through, but he’s rediscovered his scoring touch; he had the instinct to follow up the play, and the rebound went his way. We got a win we needed.”

TRES PUNTOS PARA EL ATLÃ‰TICO DE MADRID https://t.co/UyeZqBlymc â€” AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@Atleti) October 13, 2026

Since the start of 2023-24, only Arsenal and Bayern Munich (both 16) have won more home games in the Champions League than Atletico (P19 â€“ W15 D1 L3).

But they had to play this one without captain Koke, who missed the clash following the death of his mother on Tuesday.

Barrios dedicated his goal to Koke, saying he wanted to make sure the team showed their support on a difficult day.

“First and foremost, besides the team, it was very important for Koke and his whole family; it’s a very tough day for them. This victory is for them,” he said.

“It has been very hard news for everyone, and I said that if I scored, I would do that, and it just came out naturally.

“The early goal helped us control the game. We’re very happy with the win.”