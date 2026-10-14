Ji-sung Eom: Swansea City winger the target of alleged racism at Millwall

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos says the lengthy stoppage during their 1-0 win away at Millwall was a result of racist abuse aimed at Ji-sung Eom.

The South Korea winger was among the Swansea substitutes, and had been warming up on the side of the pitch when the Championship game was brought to a halt.

Referee Edward Duckworth had lengthy discussions with both sets of coaches, during which the game was paused for around seven minutes.

Following the stoppage, an announcement was made over the speakers at The Den confirming there had been alleged chants of racism and that police were working to identify any offenders using CCTV.

Speaking after the game, Matos said it was the 24-year-old who had been the subject of the abuse.

“The situation was with Ji-sung Eom,” said Matos.

“The referee followed the protocol for these sort of situations, they did the right thing. Millwall also did the right thing to get the protocol moving on.

“We all know there is no space for this, this kind of situation should not happen.

“When they do happen we are here to stand with the player, in this case it is our player.”

The incident marred what was otherwise an evening of celebration for the Swans, as Ronald’s late strike sealed a 1-0 win for the league leaders.

Millwall stated they were “aware of an alleged, individual incident of discriminatory abuse towards a Swansea City player during the second half” of the game.

“The club operates a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discriminatory abuse. Any individual found to have engaged in such behaviour will face the strongest possible action,” added the hosts.

“The club is working alongside the relevant authorities to establish the facts and is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which the club fully supports.”

Millwall manager Alex Neil acknowledged the need to deal with the incident but questioned the length of the stoppage.

“I understand there’s been an incident. It’s not something I’m going to get involved in. That’ll be for the authorities to deal with,” Neil told BBC Radio London.

“But the fact that it stops the game for 15 minutes, I just don’t see the point. It needs to get dealt with, absolutely, but stopping the game doesn’t deal with anything.

“All it does is kill the momentum.”

Victory kept Swansea two points clear at the top of the Championship, with the Welsh club putting together their best start to a season in a century.

Matos said he was saddened by the abuse aimed at Eom, but says the rest of the squad will rally around their team-mate.

“He is a smart kid, he is not happy with the situation but he knows we will stay with him and follow the situation as long as we can,” added Matos.

“Millwall did the right thing by announcing there is no place for this sort of thing.

“I’m happy with how it was handled, but really sad that it happened. Now it is about evaluating the situation and we’ll see what happens.”