Eullaffroy demands Montreal manage emotional fear against Atlanta

Philippe Eullaffroy will hope CF Montreal can better manage their fearful emotions when they host Atlanta United in Thursday’s MLS clash at Stade Saputo.

Eullaffroy warned his side that they must deal with situations better after two late concessions saw them lose 2-1 to rivals Toronto FC last time out in the division.

Montreal conceded in the 93rd and 95th minutes, losing for just the second time in the club’s MLS history after heading into second-half stoppage time leading (also 4-3 to Chicago Fire in March 2024).

“We lost the match due to our emotional management during stoppage time,”Â said interim coach Eullaffroy.

“Between the fear of losing the match, and perhaps even the fear of winning it, we made poor decisions during those tense moments.”

The defeat left Montreal bottom of the Eastern Conference table and 12 points adrift of play-off contention.

Atlanta are justÂ a place and three points above their next hosts after a 3-1 loss to FC Cincinnati that boosted their play-off aspirations and damaged Gerardo Martino’s same hopes.

Double week First up, Montreal https://t.co/6M6AOOiG8E â€” Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 12, 2026

That marked only Atlanta’s second loss in six MLS games, but four draws in that span leave Martino’s side with a mountain to climb to make the postseason.

“Cincinnati is the game so far where I would say it was very important [for] playoff implications,” Martino said. “An opportunity that we let slip away.”

Martino did feel aggrieved with some officiating decisions, though he conceded his team were once again punished for not taking their chances.

“What’s happened is that we created chances, but most of the season it’s been difficult to convert them,”Â he added.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal â€“ Daniel Rios

Either Daniel Rios (four goals) or Prince Owusu (six goals) has scored 10 of Montreal’s last 12 regular-season goals, dating back to early August.

Rios will expect to continue his hot run of form here, too. He has scored three times in his last five MLS matches, nearing a record for his personal best.

Indeed, Rios is just one goal away from matching his career high of seven goals in a single season, a feat he achieved in 2022 with Charlotte FC and in 2024 with Atlanta.

Atlanta United â€“ Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron looked lively on his return from international duty, scoring Atlanta’s only goal in the defeat to Cincinnati.

In fact, he has been involved in a team-high eight goals (five goals, three assists) since returning from the World Cup break.

The former Newcastle United forward has also recorded three shots and as many chances created in six different matches during that period, the most of any MLS player.

MATCH PREDICTION:Â DRAW

Although the Opta supercomputer’s predictions suggested Montreal are the narrow favourites based on its data-backed simulations, the draw seems like a real possibility.

Montreal are on a two-game winless streak, while Atlanta’s three-match unbeaten run came to an end last time out.

However, Atlanta are unbeaten in four straight regular-season away matches (W2 D2), keeping clean sheets in the last two.

The Five Stripes have only had one longer unbeaten run on the roadÂ in club history, a seven-match stretch in 2018 when they won the MLS Cup that campaign.

They also enjoy this fixture. Atlanta have failed to score in only one of their 18 regular-season meetings with Montreal.

Atlanta have averaged 1.8 goals per match (33 in 18) against Montreal, their highest average against any Eastern Conference opponent, but the Canadian side will hope home advantage gives them a chance of at least a point here.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

CF Montreal win â€“ 42.4%

Draw â€“ 24.2%

Atlanta United â€“ 33.5%