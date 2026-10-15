As it happened: PSG prevail at Man City; Madrid comeback win; Liverpool, Villa hit 6

THE CHAMPIONS!

It’s another day, which means we had another round of Europe’s best teams ready to battle it out on the biggest stage.

Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League continued Wednesday, with nine more games across the continent and plenty of mouthwatering clashes on the schedule.

Among the standout fixtures, Manchester City welcomed defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in a heavyweight showdown but were brought back down to earth as they lost 4-2.

Real Madrid traveled to the Italian capital to face AS Roma and in a thrilling encounter, went from 3-1 down to win 4-3. Liverpool went to Austria to take on LASK in one of our early matches, where the Reds won 6-3 with Bradley Barcola getting a hat trick. In our other early match, Feyenoord defeated Como 3-2 in Rotterdam.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa hosted FenerbahÃ§e and ended up with a 6-0 win, while Borussia Dortmund made the trip to Norway to face BodÃ¸/Glimt, but it was the hosts that ended up as 1-0 winners.

Finally, Shakhtar Donetsk defeated AEK Athens 3-1, Real Betis defeated FC Porto 3-2 and Stuttgart defeated Slovan Bratislava 3-0.

Enjoy all that happened from Wednesday’s matches across Europe!



