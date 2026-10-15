Transfer rumors, news: Martínez's future at Man United in doubt after bust-up

Lisandro MartÃ­nez‘s future at Manchester United is in question after his scathing critique of the club’s board, while Bayern Munich could offer Florian Wirtz an escape route from the Premier League should he want to end his stay at Liverpool.

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Trending rumors

Lisandro Martinez was heavily critical of Man United’s board after the 2-0 Champions League defeat to AtlÃ©tico Madrid.Â Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

– The future of Manchester United center back Lisandro MartÃ­nez has been called into question after his public criticism of the club’s bosses, reports Sky Sports. The 28-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, and there are real doubts about whether it will be renewed, especially as the Red Devils aim to revamp their defence as they look at new center backs and left backs. Martinez pushed for a move to AtlÃ©tico Madrid in the summer, but no suitable offer came in for United to consider.

– Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on the situation of Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old hasn’t reached the levels expected since making his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield last summer, and there is a belief within the Allianz Arena that the Germany international would be open to a Bundesliga return. While the discussions within the German club are growing, they still remain exploratory rather than official.

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– AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Atletico Madrid’s Alexander SÃ¸rloth are the main names being looked at as Juventus aim to sign a striker, as reported by Tuttosport. Luciano Spalletti likes both strikers, and Balogun in particular is likely to make a transfer in January, as the 25-year-old’s proposed summer move to Everton fell through due to a scandal involving his medical, and he has been left out of Monaco’s Conference League squad. Jonathan David‘s loan from Juventus to Atleti could help open the door for Sorloth to go the other way.

– Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Tijuana attacking midfielder Gilberto Mora, according to TEAMtalk. Mora turned 18 years old yesterday, which removes any FIFA barrier to the Mexico international moving abroad and means a transfer could be possible in January. The Reds have followed up their earlier enquiries and are now strong contenders to sign Mora, who Tijuana want Â£30 million for, which would be a Liga MX record. Arsenal are also serious contenders, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have previously held talks with Mora’s representatives, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers.

– Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are all monitoring Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, as reported by Nicolo Schira. The 22-year-old has previously received interest from Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, but Brugge considered the Germany U21 international as non-transferrable. In another post, Schira mentions that Roma have previously seen an offer worth â‚¬30 million plus â‚¬5 million rejected with Brugge wanting â‚¬60 million for the striker, who scored a hat-trick against Internazionale in the Champions League earlier this week.

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Other rumors

– JJ Gabriel‘s camp believe they have done the right thing in pursuing a move away from Manchester United, with Real Madrid’s offer being particularly appealing to the 16-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

– Roma will try to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick in January, while AC Milan are also looking at the 20-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United winger Bazoumana Toure. (Caught Offside)

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– Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson has been urging Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to join him in the Premier League amid Chelsea’s efforts to sign him. (The Sun)

– Manchester United and Chelsea see Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a back-up option in January rather than a priority due to the timing of his return from injury. (TEAMtalk)

– Tottenham Hotspur could consider a move for Real Madrid center back Antonio Rudiger. (Football Insider)

– Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all shown an interest in Atletico Nacional midfielder Juan Manuel Rengifo. (TEAMtalk)

– Parma, Genoa and Monza have asked for information on 18-year-old midfielder Christian Comotto, who could leave AC Milan in January to play more. (Nicolo Schira)