Irish rugby: Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster name teams for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup openers

Centre Daniel Hawkshaw will make his Ulster debut in their Challenge Cup opener against Zebre in Parma.

The 24-year-old arrived at the club in the summer and will partner the versatile Jake Flannery in midfield.

First-time captain David McCann leads a youthful side, which is without Eli Snyman, Eduardo Bell, Ben Donnell and Ethan McIlroy through injury.

Ireland internationals Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney are also missing after starting the 26-26 URC draw with Munster in Belfast last weekend.

Prop Tom O’Toole comes in for his first start of the season with development hooker Henry Walker making his first competitive start and Keynan Knox completing the front row at tight-head prop.

Harry Sheridan is included in the second row with Cormac Izuchukwu, while James McKillop makes his European debut in the back row.

Nathan Doak is paired with Jamie Benson at half-back for the first time as Zac Ward comes in to start on the left wing.

In a bench split of five forwards and three backs, prop Scott Wilson and lock Joe Hopes are set to make their first appearances this season, while full-back Michael Lowry is back among the replacements.

Ulster: Stockdale; Baloucoune, Hawkshaw, Flannery, Z Ward; Benson, Doak; O’Toole, Walker, Knox, Sheridan, Izuchukwu, McKillop, McCann (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Stewart, O’Sullivan, Wilson, Hopes, Moloney, Devine, Murphy, Lowry.