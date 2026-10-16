Simeone eases Atletico expectations after five consecutive wins

Diego Simeone insisted Atletico Madrid are not “doing everything perfectly” after their five-game winning run.

After four consecutive wins in LaLiga, Atleti extended their winning streak during midweek with a 2-0 Champions League win against 10-man Manchester United.

Their current run of wins also features victories over rivals Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, with Atleti second in the league after eight games.

Only league leaders Barcelona (34) and Madrid (19) have outscored Atleti (18) in LaLiga this season, while three of the eight goals they have conceded have come from the penalty spot.

This is only the second time in the 21st century Atleti have conceded three penalties in the first eight league games of a season, after the 2008-09 campaign (also three).

However, Simeone has tempered expectations of his side ahead of their league meeting with Espanyol.

“Winning five games doesn’t mean you’re doing everything perfectly,” said Simeone.

“There are always mistakes at every stage. I understand that being able to take the lead in games is working in our favour.

“Overall, I think we have things to improve both offensively and defensively.

“We’re still building. We try to manage our playing time as best we can, aiming to win the game.”

Full intensity Â https://t.co/6GPVvbOltr â€” AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 16, 2026

Espanyol are 12th in LaLiga after their 1-1 draw with Malaga last time out; they are winless in their last three league matches (D1 L2).

Espanyol have won just twice in LaLiga this term, with their only home win coming on the opening day against Levante.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Espanyol â€“ Javi Hernandez

Espanyol midfielder Javi Hernandez has provided five assists in eight LaLiga games.

It isÂ the most by a player after their first eight appearances in the competition since Goncalo Guedes for Valencia in October 2017 (also five).

Atletico Madrid â€“ Jonathan David

Jonathan David has been involved in at least one goal in his four LaLiga appearances so far (three goals and two assists).

He could become only the third player to score or assist in his first five appearances in the competition since 2000, after Rafael van der Vaart for Real Madrid in 2008 (four goals and four assists) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Barcelona in 2009 (five goals and two assists).

MATCH PREDICTION:Â ATLETICO MADRID WIN

Espanyol have won just one of their last 10 LaLiga meetings with Atleti (D5 L4), a 2-1 victory in August 2025 during Atleti’s last visit to the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol have not won two consecutive home games against Atleti in the competition since May 2019 (W2).

However, Atleti have not won any of their last three away LaLiga games against Espanyol (D2 L1) since a 2-1 victory in September 2021; they have not gone four consecutive away games without defeat against Espanyol in the competition since May 2007 (D1 L3).

Simeone has drawn four of his 12 visits to the RCDE Stadium in LaLiga (W4 D4 L4); he has only recorded five or more draws at three other away stadiums in the competition: the Estadio Bernabeu, the Ciutat de Valencia and La Ceramica (six).

Espanyol have scored in each of their eight league games this term (11 goals), their best scoring start to a season in the competition since 1992-93, when they netted in their first 10 matches of the campaign (17 goals).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Espanyol â€“ 22%

Draw â€“ 24.1%

Atletico Madrid â€“ 53.9%