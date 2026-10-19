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Falcons sign veteran QB Dalton, release QB Rush

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Valentina Moreno
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  • Falcons sign veteran QB Dalton, release QB Rush

    Marc RaimondiOct 19, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

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      Marc Raimondi’s first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn’t his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book “Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling’s New World Order Changed America,” which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.

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The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and released quarterback Cooper Rush, the team announced Monday.

Dalton was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was released Oct. 9. Dalton started seven games for the Carolina Panthers from 2023 to 2025 and has started 169 games overall in 16 seasons.

The Falcons have been carrying four quarterbacks on their roster since training camp: starter Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand.

Rush started the first two games of the season with both Penix (ACL) and Tagovailoa (oblique) sidelined. The Falcons scored a combined 16 points in those games, a league low.

Penix came out of the team’s Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, an eventual loss, with a rib injury. Tagovailoa replaced Penix in overtime and threw the game-ending interception.

Penix was able to play Sunday in Atlanta’s 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears. Penix was sacked five times by the Bears, but said he came away from the game healthy and his ribs were not an issue.

Dalton, a 16-year veteran, had one pass attempt this season and it went for an interception. In his career, Dalton has 84 wins as a starter with a 62.6% completion percentage for 39,793 passing yards with 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions. He was the Cincinnati Bengals’ primary quarterback from 2011 to 2019.

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