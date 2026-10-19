Arsenal and Tottenham scout Barcelona defender Xavi Espart

Arsenal and Tottenham have watched Barcelona defender Xavi Espart in person and compiled scouting reports on the 19-year-old, according to CaughtOffside.

The report, by Ahad Shaukat, says Barcelona would need an offer of around â‚¬40 million to â‚¬50 million plus bonuses before considering discussions. It also claims that Espart's release clause exceeds â‚¬100 million.

Both figures come from CaughtOffside's report. Barcelona's official announcement of his new contract did not disclose a release-clause amount or a price at which it would consider selling him.

Barcelona announced an agreement to extend Espart's contract until June 30, 2030, on October 8. The announcement said the formal signing would take place at the club's offices in the following days.

That followed earlier reports of an extension agreement, with the defender's previous contract having run until 2028. The longer term reduces any immediate contractual pressure on Barcelona as other clubs assess his progress.

Espart joined La Masia in 2015 and made his senior debut in March 2026 against Newcastle United in the first leg of a Champions League round-of-16 tie. He finished that campaign with six first-team appearances.

By the time Barcelona announced the extension on October 8, he had made five appearances in the new season, scoring once and providing two assists. His first senior goal came against Levante in September, after he had formally joined the first-team squad in August.

His background adds to the interest. Espart developed as a midfielder before moving into full-back roles in the academy, and he has also featured at left-back. That experience could offer a prospective buyer options across the defensive line.

CaughtOffside also names Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus among the clubs following him. It reports that formal negotiations have yet to begin and considers a January move highly unlikely following Barcelona's decision to extend his contract.