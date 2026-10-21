Dominic Silvester: Saracens owner backs CEO amid executive-level chaos claims

Saracens owner Dominic Silvester says he has “full confidence” in chief executive Ed Coetzee and dismissed a newspaper article suggesting there was “executive-level chaos” at the club.

In an open letter on Saracens’ website, external, responding to an article in The Times last week, Silvester said Coetzee had achieved an “extraordinary amount” since being appointed in July.

“The board has full confidence in Ed and his team,” Silvester wrote.

“We believe they have the experience, capability and determination to raise standards across every area of the club, strengthen our financial sustainability and ensure that Saracens continues to be an organisation of which our players, staff, partners and supporters can be proud.”

The Times article, published on Friday, external, claimed the 2022 takeover in which Silvester assumed control from former owner Nigel Wray had “triggered a period of executive-level chaos”, pointing to Coetzee being Sarries’ third chief executive in two years and alleging a high turnover of staff.

“With such a churn in executive staff, club sponsors may well be reluctant to engage in relationship-building,” the article added.

But Silvester used his open letter to reject the suggestions and listed Coetzee’s achievements, such as bringing the all-female athletics meeting Athlos and the Gaelic football fixture between Mayo and Kerry to the club’s StoneX Stadium.

He also highlighted the securing of new commercial and hospitality partnerships and a beefed-up executive team, with Jason Thomas as chief financial officer and Rob Cook as chief operating officer.

“Together, Ed, Jason and Rob bring significant experience, complementary expertise and a clear commitment to building a financially sustainable business while maintaining Saracens’ high-performance sporting ambitions,” Silvester wrote.

“We are ambitious about our future, realistic about the work required to achieve our goals and united in our commitment to taking Saracens forward.”