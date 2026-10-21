LIVE – Liverpool v Villarreal: Commentary, updates, goals and stats

Liverpool will hope to make it three wins from three in the Champions League tonight when they host Villarreal.

The game will see a reunion of two close friends with Andoni Iraola coming up against Inigo Perez, who worked alongside him at Rayo Vallecano.

â€œFor me it is a special game because Inigo is my friend,â€ said Iraola. â€œWe know each other since the academy years in Athletic Club, we played with each other in the first team. As soon as he retired, I was quick enough to grab him to help as an assistant. We've been through a lot of things together.

â€œIt is a privilege for me to face him in a Champions League game. He knows me very well, he knows everything. It is a team that I follow, I know the players and it is going to be a little bit strange but in a good way.â€

Liverpool's own form has picked up nicely. After the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City, Iraola's side responded with a 6-3 win at LASK in the Champions League and then a 2-1 victory at Brentford on Saturday, with Alexander Isak returning to score the winner. That's six wins in eight games in all competitions, and Liverpool have won both of their Champions League games so far, having also beaten AtlÃ©tico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield on matchday one. They sit fifth in the league-phase standings.

Villarreal endured a nightmare start under PÃ©rez, going six games without a win in all competitions, including a defeat to Borussia Dortmund on matchday one. They've turned things around since, winning four times, including an impressive 3-1 victory over Napoli in their last Champions League game. However, their weekend ended in a goalless draw with Elche.

Where to Watch Liverpool v Villarreal: TV and online streams

LiverpoolÂ versusÂ VillarrealÂ kicks off atÂ 8pm BST on Tuesday, October 20Â at Anfield.

In the UK, the game is being shown on Amazon Prime Video. In the US, the game is onÂ Paramount+Â at 3pm ET.

If you live outside the UK, click theÂ LINK HEREÂ to find out where to watch it in your region.

Recent Form & Stats for Liverpool v Villarreal