Como v Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups as under-pressure Carrick seeks Champions League respite

Manchester United visit Como in the Champions League with Michael Carrick under significant pressure amid their stuttering form.
Having been beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League clash, United produced a hugely unconvincing display in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, in which they have just seven points from as many games.
A Como side sitting fifth in Serie A are likely to prove a stern test for United, though Cesc Fabregas' side have had mixed results so far in the league phase having beaten RB Leipzig before losing at Feyenoord.
101Great Goals has the full team news.
Manchester United team news
Manchester United: Lammens, Dalot, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Mount, Fernandes, Cunha, Santos, Tielemans, Mbeumo
Manchester United substitutes: Darlow, Heaton, Amass, Armer, Kamason, Baleba, Fletcher, Fletcher, Amad, Lacey, Thompson, Zirkzee
Como team news
Como: Butez, Kempf, Valle, Ramon, Perrone, Milla, Da Cunha, Douvikas, Paz, Baturina, Couto
Como substitutes: Ginelli, Sanchez, Caqueret, Dossena, Bruno, Ricci, Smolcic, Liberali
Where to Watch Como v Manchester United: TV and online streams
ComoÂ versusÂ Manchester UnitedÂ kicks-off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday (6.45pm local time).
In the UK, it is being shown onÂ TNT Sports and you can stream it on the HBO Max app. In the US, the game is onÂ Paramount+Â at 12.45pm ET.
If you live outside the UK, click theÂ LINK HEREÂ to find out where to watch it in your region.
Recent Form & Stats for Como v Manchester United
- This is the first meeting between the sides and Como's first game against an English club.
- United have lost only two of their last 16 matches against Italian opposition (W10 D4),Â most recently drawing 2-2 at Atalanta in the 2021/22 group stage.
- The English club have lost only one of their last eight away matches in Italy (W4 D3).
- Como are the 12th Italian club to feature in the Champions League. They are one of four debutants in this season's league phase, along with LASK, Sabah and Viking, and the only one to qualify automatically.
- Fourth in Serie A in 2025/26 â€“ their highest-ever finish â€“ this is Como's first season in UEFA competition. They were the fourth team to make their European debut in the Champions League proper, after Leipzig (2017), Brest and Girona (both 2024).