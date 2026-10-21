Como v Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups as under-pressure Carrick seeks Champions League respite

Manchester United visit Como in the Champions League with Michael Carrick under significant pressure amid their stuttering form.

Having been beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League clash, United produced a hugely unconvincing display in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, in which they have just seven points from as many games.

A Como side sitting fifth in Serie A are likely to prove a stern test for United, though Cesc Fabregas' side have had mixed results so far in the league phase having beaten RB Leipzig before losing at Feyenoord.

101Great Goals has the full team news.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United: Lammens, Dalot, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Mount, Fernandes, Cunha, Santos, Tielemans, Mbeumo

Manchester United substitutes: Darlow, Heaton, Amass, Armer, Kamason, Baleba, Fletcher, Fletcher, Amad, Lacey, Thompson, Zirkzee

Como team news

Como: Butez, Kempf, Valle, Ramon, Perrone, Milla, Da Cunha, Douvikas, Paz, Baturina, Couto

Como substitutes: Ginelli, Sanchez, Caqueret, Dossena, Bruno, Ricci, Smolcic, Liberali

Where to Watch Como v Manchester United: TV and online streams

ComoÂ versusÂ Manchester UnitedÂ kicks-off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday (6.45pm local time).

In the UK, it is being shown onÂ TNT Sports and you can stream it on the HBO Max app. In the US, the game is onÂ Paramount+Â at 12.45pm ET.

If you live outside the UK, click theÂ LINK HEREÂ to find out where to watch it in your region.

Recent Form & Stats for Como v Manchester United