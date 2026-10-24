Nicolas Jackson: Striker caps fine start to Aston Villa career with two goals to beat Manchester City

Saturday’s win was achieved on the fourth anniversary of Emery’s appointment as Villa boss.

Under the Spaniard, they have become fixtures in the upper echelons of the Premier League, regulars in European competition and ended a 30-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Europa League.

Results are one thing, but there are also numerous examples of players who have been rejuvenated or scaled new heights in their careers under Emery’s management at Villa Park.

Former Scotland defender Rachel Corsie, who had a spell playing in the Women’s Super League for Aston Villa late in her career, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Emery is quite unique. A lot of coaches will focus on the tactical detail, but he’s so intense with it.

“I remember from when I was here that his car is always at the training ground. I know people will say that’s a natural thing and the life of a manager, but I would say it’s an incredible amount of time.

“He loves to get the detail right. He never gets tired of trying to better people individually and that takes an incredible amount of work. So many players come here, improve and thrive.”

Jackson has prior experience of playing under Emery, having been coached by him at Villarreal, where he spent three years before Chelsea signed him for Â£35m.

Emery told BBC Match of the Day: “I knew him at Villarreal and he started playing the level he is now. I know his capacity to exploit his qualities and I know, as well, his humility.

“The mentality is coming through – how focused he is in life and professional career.”

Speaking to TNT Sports, Jackson added: “It’s not easy [to settle at a new club] but easier because of the coach and the players.

“It’s an incredible dressing room with an incredible manager. I’m very happy to be here and hopefully I will score many goals.”