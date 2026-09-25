Experience: a brain surgeon dropped part of my skull on the floor

On a Sunday in May 2017, I was at the gym and using a chest press when there was this pop. It wasn't a sound â€“ it was more like a sighÂ in my body. There was no pain, but I wentÂ limp. I shuffled along the wall to some mats. I thought I was having a stroke, but I wasn't slurring and my eyes and arms seemed fine. But my left leg felt numb â€“ it was the weirdest feeling. Lying on my back with my legs bent, bothÂ knees stayed upright when I looked at them. When I looked away, the left one fell to the side.

I ended up in A&E for hours at nearby St Thomas' hospital in London. I was 34, healthy and had started regaining feeling in my leg, so they theorised it was a bruised spine and thought it was safe to discharge me. Overworked staff and shift changes meant that when MRI images of my brain went missing, nobody tracked them down.

At a follow-up appointment days later, my partner, Luke, argued with the consultant. I was still struggling to walk, and assuming I'd had a stroke caused by a blood clot, the consultant wanted to prescribe a high-dose blood thinner. However, Luke â€“ an ICU nurse at the time â€“ demanded a scan.

He saved my life. I returned from a CT scan to find the consultant looking pale: they had found a massive bleed on my brain and were sending me to specialists at King's College hospital. Blood thinners might have killed me.

Tom Park-Paul after the surgery. Photograph: Tom Gremlin

Tests confirmed an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) â€“ a mass of tangled blood vessels â€“ had ruptured close to the part of the brain that controls motor function in my limbs, causing a stroke. The consultant neurosurgeon and AVM expert rated it 4 out of 6 on the Spetzler-Martin grading system, which measures complexity, location and size.

double quotation mark The surgeons considered 3D-printing a replacement and putting the skull back in months later, but instead cleaned it

Grade 4 is typically considered too risky to remove. But I was young; he said if I was game, he was, too. Without surgery, there was the risk of another serious bleed.

The operation required three neurosurgeons plus supporting teams of anaesthetists and nurses, so it couldn't happen until July. Those weeks of waiting were hard. My limp disappeared, but knowing the AVM could pop again was terrifying.

The surgery lasted more than 16 hours, and afterwards Luke was called and told it had gone well. However, the doctor sheepishly added: â€œThere's something we have to declare. We're really sorry, but we dropped his skull.â€

Right at the end, the piece they had taken out got knocked to the floor. Infection was the concern, so they considered 3D-printing a replacement and putting it in months later, but instead cleaned it and dosed me up with extra antibiotics.

I found out days later, when I was woken from my induced coma. But it meant nothing to me because I was on so many drugs, hallucinating visions and crying uncontrollably whenever IÂ was happy or thankful.

I didn't care. Even now, I find it hilarious that my skull has been on theÂ floor. I love to imagine them picking it up, dusting it off, and saying,Â â€œFive-second rule!â€ TheÂ surgeons had pulled about 100Â metres of blood vessels out of me for 16Â hours. They were exhausted. And they fixed me.

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â€˜I love to imagine them picking up the bit of skull, dusting it off, and saying, â€œFive-second rule!â€' Photograph: Rebecca Lupton/The Guardian

Recovery wasn't easy. Relearning how to walk was horrible, and I was exhausted for months. For a long time, whenever I tilted my head I could hear brain fluid gurgling. I still have loss of proprioception in my left foot â€“ without looking directly at it, I can't control it, so I can't drive manual cars.

I've never felt sorry for myself, because I'm just so grateful. It brought Luke and me closer: we got engaged weeks after surgery and married in 2021.

I later learned that, once in surgery,Â they discovered the AVM was bigger and more complex than first thought. The consultant neurosurgeonÂ now uses my case as evidence that larger AVMs can be removed successfully.

While recuperating, I came across a study that said survivors of life-threatening situations are some of the happiest people. I feel that deeply. You couldn't design a better life-changing experience. Skull-drop included.

As told to Amy Swales

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